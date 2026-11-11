'You Gotta Go': The View's Whoopi Goldberg Called for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Firing Before Failed Impeachment Vote

"The military dropped bombs on boats in the Caribbean," she said. "They claim they were smuggling drugs, [but] many call the killings illegal, given they were targeting civilians who did not pose an imminent threat of violence."

"He let the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln be deployed for a record 10 months, leading to deteriorating conditions and eight suicide attempts," Goldberg continued. "Let us not forget also about SignalGate."

“Time for you to go, man," the TV personality declared.