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Home > News > Whoopi Goldberg

'You Gotta Go': The View's Whoopi Goldberg Called for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Firing Before Failed Impeachment Vote

Split image of Whoopi Goldberg and Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg went off on Pete Hegseth amid efforts to boot the Secretary of Defense.

Nov. 11 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg has strong feelings about Pete Hegseth, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

During an episode of The View on Tuesday, November 10, the personality weighed in on impeachment efforts against the Secretary of War. She addressed him directly, and started by listing off some of his more controversial moves.

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Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Pete Hegseth

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Image of Whoopi Goldberg recently called out Pete Hegseth on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Goldberg called out Hegseth on 'The View.'

"The military dropped bombs on boats in the Caribbean," she said. "They claim they were smuggling drugs, [but] many call the killings illegal, given they were targeting civilians who did not pose an imminent threat of violence."

"He let the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln be deployed for a record 10 months, leading to deteriorating conditions and eight suicide attempts," Goldberg continued. "Let us not forget also about SignalGate."

“Time for you to go, man," the TV personality declared.

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Whoopi Goldberg to Pete Hegseth: He's 'Gotta Go'

Image of According to Whoopi Goldberg, Pete Hegseth's time is up.
Source: MEGA

According to Goldberg, Hegseth's time is up.

Goldberg didn't stop there, however. After her co-hosts shared their opinions about the Minneapolis native, she delivered some final thoughts on the matter.

"I'm tired of seeing our military beg for what they need and politicize and politicize and politicize them," she stated. "That’s not what they’re there for."

"So no, sir, you gotta go," the Oscar winner concluded. "I'm sorry. You gotta go.”

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Pete Hegseth Slams Thomas Massie

Image of Pete Hegseth denied any wrongdoing at a Pentagon press conference amid efforts to impeach him.
Source: MEGA

Hegseth denied any wrongdoing at a Pentagon press conference amid efforts to impeach him.

As for Hegseth, he slammed Thomas Massie, the Republican Representative behind the impeachment efforts, at a Pentagon press conference on Tuesday and denied any wrongdoing.

"In the 250 years of our American republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations, and in our case, successful ones at that," he argued.

"And one disgruntled congressman wants to shred it over policy disagreements," Hegseth continued.

"That’s what it is," the former Fox News personality concluded. "Policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause."

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Pete Hegseth Impeachment Attempt Blocked

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Image of The U.S. House of Representatives has successfully blocked Pete Hegseth's impeachment.
Source: MEGA

The U.S. House of Representatives successfully blocked Hegseth's impeachment.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives has since successfully blocked Hegseth's impeachment.

President Donald Trump, who was a vocal supporter of Hegseth throughout the ordeal, rushed to Truth Social to celebrate.

"The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED!" he wrote in part. "Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete."

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