EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Roger Daltrey Slated for Having The Who Drummer Zak Starkey Sacked — As Singer is 'Going Deaf and Mad'
Pals of legendary British rocker Roger Daltrey fear he’s losing his mind after cruelly sacking his drummer after almost three decades.
Insiders want The Who icon to be checked for dementia after the shock removal of 59-year-old Zak Starkey, son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Daltrey is said to have sacked the musician after poor recent performances despite the front man confessing he was going deaf.
An insider said: "Concerns have been raised by friends of Roger regarding his cognitive health, particularly after the recent firing of Zak. They believe that his ability to make sound decisions may be affected, which has prompted them to suggest he undergo testing for dementia.
"This situation has sparked worry among those close to him, as they fear that this pivotal moment indicates a deeper issue with his mental acuity. It’s crucial for Roger’s well-being and for those affected by his decisions that he takes their advice seriously and seeks clarity on his cognitive state. Ultimately, the intention is to ensure he receives the support necessary to navigate this troubling time."
The fallout is believed to have occurred during two recent Royal Albert Hall performances in London.
Sources claim there were some questions raised over his drumming at the March shows, which were in honor of Daltrey’s Teenage Cancer Trust charity.
While fans seemed to be thrilled with the band's shows at the iconic venue, insiders claim there were a few issues with the drumming....and the standard wasn’t as high as everyone wanted."
We have told how Daltrey has admitted his eyesight is deteriorating – and fears he will soon be both blind and deaf, just like his band's iconic album character Tommy.
RadarOnline.com reveal The Who front man, 81, gave fans the heart-wrenching health update while performing at the charity gig in London.
Daltrey said: "The joys of getting old mean you go deaf, I also now have got the joy of going blind.
"Fortunately I still have my voice, because then I’ll have a full Tommy."
Tommy is the name of the band's iconic 1969 rock opera album.
It follows the story of Tommy Walker, an army soldier who later becomes deaf, dumb and blind.
Daltrey previously blamed his heart issues on his band being "too loud."
Asked how his hearing was, he responded: "Terrible, terrible. Without these things" — indicating his in-ear aids – "everything's a mumble. It’s a penalty for what we did in our lives. We were too f------ loud."
Daltrey's bandmate Pete Townshend, 79, also joked during the concert in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust he was "Superman" after getting his knee replaced – and told the audience: "Maybe I should auction off the old one. Elton John had one done, and he wears his as a bracelet. Unfortunately, mine's in three bits."
EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans Orgy Queens Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips at War Over Mounting First Space Gangbang Stunt to Cash In On Katy Perry's All-Female Blue Origin Flight
In April 2023, The Who hinted at calling it a day after almost 60 years together.
Guitarist Townshend claimed he and lead singer Daltrey, who are the only remaining band members, were considering retirement due to their "old" ages.
He revealed the pair may take inspiration from Rocket Man singer Elton, who hung up his microphone after his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which comprised of 333 shows and ended in July 2023, having begun in September 2018.
Townshend said: "It's difficult to make a decision going forward, to say we're going to do this or that, because we don't know how well we're going to be or how fit we're going to be.
"We're both old. That in itself has a downside because, apart from what you can or can't do on the stage, when you finish touring you come back to normal life – whatever it is that you decide to do to fill your time away from the road – and it's harder and takes longer.
"So life slows down because it's so much harder getting up and down the stairs, but it also speeds up."