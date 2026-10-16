Who Is Shane Gillis' Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Grace Brassel as She Mocks Comedian's Controversial 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

Shane Gillis’ ex-girlfriend Grace Brassel appeared to mock the comedian’s controversial Saturday Night Live monologue with a gym video after he faced backlash for comments about women’s workout clothes.

Gillis hosted the Oct. 10 episode of SNL for the third time and used part of his opening monologue to joke about returning to the gym.

He said he was surprised that women “dress like w****s now,” before making additional comments about their shorts and appearance.

Brassel, who dated Gillis from July 2024 until they split in 2025, responded to the controversy on social media. Her posts came shortly after she opened up about the difficult period she said followed their relationship.