Everything to Know About Shane Gillis’ Controversial 'SNL' Monologue — as 'Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy Leads Celebrity Backlash

Dan Levy criticized comedian Shane Gillis’ Saturday Night Live monologue on October 11, 2026, a day after Gillis joked about women’s clothing at the gym during the live broadcast.

Levy, the 43-year-old Schitt’s Creek star, didn't name Gillis in his Instagram post. But he referenced the SNL material. The actor-comedian admitted he was "speechless that something like that can exist on live, national television."

He branded the remarks as "vile, repugnant, disgusting trash" and urged men to speak out against misogyny.

RadarOnline.com can reveal what happened.