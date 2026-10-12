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Home > News > SNL

Everything to Know About Shane Gillis’ Controversial 'SNL' Monologue — as 'Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy Leads Celebrity Backlash

Dan Levy Condemns Shane Gillis’ ‘SNL’ Monologue After Women Gymwear Joke
Source: @ MEGA

Dan Levy condemns Shane Gillis’ “SNL” gym joke as misogynistic, urging men to speak out.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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Dan Levy criticized comedian Shane GillisSaturday Night Live monologue on October 11, 2026, a day after Gillis joked about women’s clothing at the gym during the live broadcast.

Levy, the 43-year-old Schitt’s Creek star, didn't name Gillis in his Instagram post. But he referenced the SNL material. The actor-comedian admitted he was "speechless that something like that can exist on live, national television."

He branded the remarks as "vile, repugnant, disgusting trash" and urged men to speak out against misogyny.

RadarOnline.com can reveal what happened.

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Dan Levy Urges Men to Oppose Misogyny

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Source: MEGA

Ley called out Gillis' recent women in gym wear remarks.

During the October 10, 2026 monologue, Gillis said, "I haven't been to the gym in so long, I didn't know women just dress like wh-res now."

In response, Levy said on social media, "Women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them wh-res," Levy said in a video.

“It makes the men calling them wh-res misogynists.”

Levy called the remarks "vile, repugnant, disgusting trash" and said more men should speak out against rhetoric that demeans women.

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Image Of Shane Gillis
Source: MEGA

Gillis' joke received a mixed response.

"It's complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted, Levy said. "Men need to be defending women more. This is not a women's issue. This is an everybody issue."

The joke drew criticism on social media, including on X, as the episode aired. One user wrote that it "turns my stomach" that some viewers found the bit funny.

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Gillis’ 'SNL' monologue sparked backlash.

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Shane Gillis Drops An Uncensored Expletive On Live TV

Gillis also accidentally used the f-word during a sketch, and the expletive aired uncensored on NBC. He apologized at the end of the sketch and again while closing the show.

The episode marked Gillis’ third time hosting SNL. His monologue also included jokes about trying not to seem threatening to a woman hiking alone and about his haircut resembling Adolf Hitler’s.

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Image Of 3 Times SNL Host Shane Gillis
Source: @MEGA

This was Gillis' third time hosting the show.

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About Shane Gillis' History With 'Saturday Night Live'

Gillis' relationship with the show has been contentious. SNL hired him as a cast member in 2019. However, he was fired before his first episode aired after past racist remarks resurfaced. At the time, executive producer Lorne Michaels said the show hadn't been aware of Gillis' "offensive, hurtful and unacceptable" language.

Gillis returned as a guest host in 2024. That monologue also drew criticism after he joked about family members with Down syndrome. His latest appearance renewed debate over the boundaries of comedy on live television.

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