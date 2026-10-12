Who Is Shane Gillis? Meet the Former 'Saturday Night Live' Comedian After He Drops F-Bomb on Show

Shane Gillis is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster who rose to fame after being fired from Saturday Night Live in 2019, just days after being announced as a new cast member. He never made his debut on the sketch comedy show, but continued to build his career through stand-up specials, online sketches, and television.

Gillis returned to SNL as host in 2024, 2025, and October 2026. He’s also formed a successful partnership with Netflix. His comedy series Tires and stand-up special Beautiful Dogs have been seen by audiences all around the world.

RadarOnline.com can reveal more about Gillis.