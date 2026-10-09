Roseanne Barr Comeback: Axed Comedian Starring in New Sitcom with Fellow Right-Wing Stars

Barr, who was axed from Roseanne over a racist tweet, will star alongside a number of right-leaning stars in the comedy, including Randy Quaid, Drea de Matteo, Omar Gooding and Doug Jones.

The comedy will also feature guest appearances from Jon Lovitz, Tony Hinchcliffe and Kim Congdon. It's yet to be confirmed which streamer or network will air the show.

Barr said: "It's every bit as revolutionary as The Roseanne Show, if not more, and my work has improved with time.

"I want everybody who disagrees in a family to sit in the same room and just laugh and go, 'Yeah, maybe I was an a--hole that time. Well, you were an a--hole this time. Oh, we're all a--holes. Let's get a beer."