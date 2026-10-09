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Home > News > Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr Comeback: Axed Comedian Starring in New Sitcom with Fellow Right-Wing Stars

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Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr is making sitcom comeback after secretly wrapping new comedy Meemaw,

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 9:14 a.m. ET

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Roseanne Barr is making a sitcom comeback — eight years after being fired from her own series.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actress, 73, has secretly wrapped an eight-episode independent production called Meemaw, and she’ll be playing the lead role — the matriarch of a mixed-race family in Texas.

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'My Work Has Improved With Time'

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picture of Roseanne Barr
Source: MEGA

Barr is playing the matriarch of a mixed-race family in Texas.

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Barr, who was axed from Roseanne over a racist tweet, will star alongside a number of right-leaning stars in the comedy, including Randy Quaid, Drea de Matteo, Omar Gooding and Doug Jones.

The comedy will also feature guest appearances from Jon Lovitz, Tony Hinchcliffe and Kim Congdon. It's yet to be confirmed which streamer or network will air the show.

Barr said: "It's every bit as revolutionary as The Roseanne Show, if not more, and my work has improved with time.

"I want everybody who disagrees in a family to sit in the same room and just laugh and go, 'Yeah, maybe I was an a--hole that time. Well, you were an a--hole this time. Oh, we're all a--holes. Let's get a beer."

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New Sitcom Will Suit All Political Allegiances

picture of Roseanne Barr
Source: MEGA

Barr promises says neither the left or right get off easily in new comedy.

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She adds: "I thought now would be a great time for people to actually hear from a Jew."

According to the show's publicity notes, her character is on a quest to "throw her granddaughter the most fantastic bat mitzvah Texas has ever seen."

Mo'Nique, the Oscar-winning Precious star who remains friends with Barr, discovered Indy Bugg, a tween Instagram sensation who plays Barr's granddaughter.

Speaking to PageSix, Barr says: "Mo'Nique calls up, 'Check this girl out. She not only looks like you, but she acts just like you, too.'

"She was only 12, and I about fell over that I was able to get her. She's such a star. You'll see it in the first episode, in her first scene."

Barr insists Meemaw is for everyone, no matter their political preference, but neither the right nor the left get off easy.

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'I Make Fun Of Everybody'

picture of Roseanne Barr
Source: MEGA

The actress says 'lefties' are going to enjoy her gags about Republicans.

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She explains: "My daughters are super woke and of course I love them, so I put in jokes for them, too, like I did on Roseanne.

"I make fun of everybody 'cause everybody deserves to be made fun of who's in power. So, I’ve got some great jokes about Republicans that the lefties are gonna love. I’m an equal opportunity destroyer.”

Barr was sacked by Disney in May 2018 for posting a tweet saying the former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett looked like the "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."

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picture of Roseanne Barr
Source: MEGA

Barr's 'Roseanne' reboot was also axed due to her racist tweet,

The star attempted to defend herself from subsequent scrutiny before claiming she made "a bad joke," apologizing and deleting her X account.

Her Roseanne reboot was subsequently axed, but ABC salvaged the show with the spin-off The Conners, without her, which aired its finale in April after seven seasons.

And the actress hit out at her cancellation afterwards, claiming she’s been "erased from history."

She said: "I've been erased from history, from the history of feminism, which that cracks me up.

"I'm never mentioned in anything about women who are pioneers in media. I'm never mentioned in anything anymore."

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