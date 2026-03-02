Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Catherine O'Hara Death 'Has Torpedoed Any Chance of Schitt's Creek Reboot'

Catherine O'Hara's death has ended any chance of a 'Schitt's Creek' reboot.

March 2 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

The sudden death of funnyman Catherine O'Hara, 71, on Jan. 30 has permanently ended any hope of reviving Schitt's Creek, which initially ran from 2015 to 2020, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"There is no Schitt's Creek without Catherine," one insider said flatly. "And no one is interested in pretending otherwise."

Production insiders said 'Schitt's Creek' will not return for future projects following the death of Catherine O'Hara.
Production insiders said 'Schitt's Creek' will not return for future projects following the death of Catherine O'Hara.

Behind the scenes, sources said, there had been quiet, respectful conversations about revisiting the beloved comedy – not a reboot, but a project worthy of its legacy, then reality set in.

"[O'Hara's] Moira Rose wasn't just a character," a source explained. "She was the soul of the show. The rhythm. The magic."

Can't Move Forward Without Catherine

Eugene Levy and the remaining cast members have reportedly decided to end revival talks to honor O'Hara's legacy.
Eugene Levy and the remaining cast members have reportedly decided to end revival talks to honor O'Hara's legacy.

Stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and the rest of the cast are united and won't continue without irreplaceable O'Hara, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"It would feel wrong," another insider said. "Honestly? Disrespectful."

