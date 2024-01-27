Your tip
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Blows Off Question About the Rights of 'Unborn Babies'

karine jean pierre angry john kirby tension
By:

Jan. 27 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

In a recent White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reaffirmed President Joe Biden's commitment to restoring the landmark Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade. However, when confronted by an anti-abortion reporter regarding the rights of "unborn babies," Jean-Pierre refused to give a direct response, RadarOnline.com has learned.

karine jean pierre misheard question rise anti semitism america says
Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the rights of 'unborn babies.'

The issue of abortion rights has long been a contentious topic in the United States. Journalists who oppose abortion have frequently posed questions on the matter during press briefings and presidential addresses.

President Biden and his administration have consistently expressed support for the standard of "viability" established by Roe v. Wade, which typically falls around 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy. However, actual viability can vary depending on the method of calculating gestational age.

karine jean pierre thank fox news peter doocy gop talk point joe biden jpg
Jean-Pierre clarified President Biden's opinion on abortion in America.

The specific exchange during Monday's press briefing showcased the ongoing discussion around abortion rights. The reporter inquired about President Biden's stance on late-term abortion restrictions as outlined in Roe v. Wade.

Jean-Pierre responded by clarifying the President's position, stating that if it was part of Roe, then it aligns with Biden's vision for the law. However, she avoided delving further into the issue of unborn baby rights.

The reporter then questioned how President Biden aims to represent pro-life Americans who advocate for the protection of "unborn babies." Jean-Pierre responded by emphasizing that the President seeks to protect the rights of the majority of Americans, including women's rights to make deeply personal decisions regarding their bodies without interference from politicians.

Jean-Pierre reiterated that the majority of Americans support preserving Roe v. Wade and that President Biden stands with them.

karine jean pierre splits suzanne malveaux single coparenting
Jean-Pierre was asked if Biden is considering staff shake-ups after disastrous polls.

When pressed about the rights of unborn babies, Jean-Pierre refrained from providing a direct answer. She chose not to delve into the specifics of the question and instead reiterated the President's goal of restoring Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.

Jean-Pierre concluded the briefing by expressing the President's ongoing commitment to urging Congress to act.

The Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, ending nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections across the country.

The controversial decision was made after SCOTUS ruled 6-3 on a Mississippi case on abortion that essentially ended Roe v. Wade – a decision initially made in January 1973 that protected a woman's right to have an abortion under the Constitution of the United States.

Restoring abortion as a constitutional right has been at the forefront of Biden's 2024 re-election campaign.

