White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Blows Off Question About the Rights of 'Unborn Babies'

The specific exchange during Monday's press briefing showcased the ongoing discussion around abortion rights. The reporter inquired about President Biden's stance on late-term abortion restrictions as outlined in Roe v. Wade.

Jean-Pierre responded by clarifying the President's position, stating that if it was part of Roe, then it aligns with Biden's vision for the law. However, she avoided delving further into the issue of unborn baby rights.

The reporter then questioned how President Biden aims to represent pro-life Americans who advocate for the protection of "unborn babies." Jean-Pierre responded by emphasizing that the President seeks to protect the rights of the majority of Americans, including women's rights to make deeply personal decisions regarding their bodies without interference from politicians.

Jean-Pierre reiterated that the majority of Americans support preserving Roe v. Wade and that President Biden stands with them.