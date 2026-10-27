What the Matthew Perry Netflix Doc Doesn't Tell You or Ignored: 'Friends' Cast, Rumors of Romance and a Deep Dive Into His Death

Viewers may have expected to see the cast of Friends as main players in the docuseries, but neither Jennifer Aniston, 57, Courteney Cox, 62, Lisa Kudrow, 63, Matt LeBlanc, 59, nor David Schwimmer, 59, made an appearance.

The show's director, Mary Robertson, confirmed that she had reached out to all of them, but they chose not to participate.

In a sit-down with the Los Angeles Times, she elaborated on potential reasons behind some of Perry's loved ones choosing not to be involved in the project.

"I think that many who were close to Matthew were obviously grieving him but also processing and trying to understand and make sense of how they lost him and why they lost him."

"We’re really thrilled that (those who participated) supported this project at a really early stage and understood that it could be tender and unflinching; that it could be a love letter to Matthew," she concluded.