EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Sister Reveals She Feared Addiction Would Kill 'Friends' Star

Perry, who was 54, died from the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning identified as a contributing factor.

Speaking about her brother's deteriorating health, Bowick recalled the anger and helplessness she experienced when he suffered a life-threatening medical emergency in 2018.

She said: "I was certainly angry at him. You did this to yourself, man. I just had a baby. You're supposed to be an uncle."

The actor had suffered a ruptured colon following opioid misuse, leaving him critically ill and requiring temporary life support.

"I started, unfortunately, kind of thinking of his disease as a terminal illness," Bowick recalled. His sister described how Perry eventually returned from hospital in "really bad shape," requiring a colostomy bag and living with a "completely open wound" in his abdomen.

The ordeal marked another painful chapter in the TV star's decades-long struggle with addiction, which continued despite repeated attempts to overcome his dependence on drugs and alcohol.