EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Sister Reveals She Feared Addiction Would Kill 'Friends' Star
Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Matthew Perry's sister has revealed she feared the Friends star's devastating battle with addiction would eventually kill him, admitting she had come to regard his struggles with substance abuse as a terminal illness years before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mia Perry Bowick makes the heartbreaking admission in the three-part Netflix documentary The One About Matthew Perry, which premieres on Tuesday, October 27, almost three years after the actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023.
Matthew Perry's Sister Reveals Devastating Fears Over His Addiction
Perry, who was 54, died from the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning identified as a contributing factor.
Speaking about her brother's deteriorating health, Bowick recalled the anger and helplessness she experienced when he suffered a life-threatening medical emergency in 2018.
She said: "I was certainly angry at him. You did this to yourself, man. I just had a baby. You're supposed to be an uncle."
The actor had suffered a ruptured colon following opioid misuse, leaving him critically ill and requiring temporary life support.
"I started, unfortunately, kind of thinking of his disease as a terminal illness," Bowick recalled. His sister described how Perry eventually returned from hospital in "really bad shape," requiring a colostomy bag and living with a "completely open wound" in his abdomen.
The ordeal marked another painful chapter in the TV star's decades-long struggle with addiction, which continued despite repeated attempts to overcome his dependence on drugs and alcohol.
'Friends' Star's Decades-Long Battle With Addiction
Perry became an international celebrity playing Chandler Bing in Friends, the hugely successful sitcom that ran between 1994 and 2004.
Behind the scenes, however, he battled alcoholism, opioid dependence and eating disorders, later speaking candidly about the devastating impact addiction had on his personal and professional life.
Perry is said to have spent approximately $9million seeking treatment for his addictions over the years, undergoing numerous rehabilitation programs while attempting to maintain his sobriety.
Bowick, a psychotherapist, also expressed concerns about her brother receiving ketamine infusion treatment for depression before his death.
She added: "As a therapist, I was always skeptical about the idea of using a substance to treat a substance use disorder."
Investigators subsequently determined the quantity of ketamine found in Perry's body could not be explained by his prescribed treatment alone.
Former Assistant Sentenced Over Fatal Ketamine Injection
His former personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, was sentenced to 41 months in prison in May for his involvement in the actor's death.
Prosecutors said Iwamasa had obtained ketamine and administered the fatal injection at Perry's home in 2023.
They alleged he had repeatedly injected the actor with the powerful anesthetic in the weeks preceding his death, despite having neither medical training nor appropriate safety equipment.
Bowick described feeling betrayed by the assistant, who had worked closely with her brother for decades and was familiar with his longstanding addiction problems.
She said: "He's known my brother for 30 years. He knows what he's battling."
Reflecting on the circumstances surrounding Perry's death, she added: "The level of betrayal we all felt… I felt really like I had been duped."
Documentary Explores Matthew Perry's Life and Lasting Legacy
The documentary also examines Perry's enduring television legacy and the relationships that shaped his life beyond the sitcom.
Born in Massachusetts in 1969, Perry earned widespread acclaim for his sharp comic timing during the show's decade-long run.
He also starred in films including The Whole Nine Yards and Fools Rush In.