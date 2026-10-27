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EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and 'Friends' Cast 'Individually Rejected Appearing in Matthew Perry Netflix Film'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston and her 'Friends' co-stars reportedly turned down a Matthew Perry Netflix docuseries.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Aniston and her fellow Friends stars are said to have individually rejected the chance to appear in a new Netflix documentary about Matthew Perry, with all the surviving cast choosing not to participate in the emotional tribute to their late co-star.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Aniston, 57, Courteney Cox, 62, Lisa Kudrow, 63, Matt LeBlanc, 59, and David Schwimmer, 59, were approached about appearing in The One About Matthew Perry, which premieres on October 27, almost three years after the actor's death.

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'Friends' Cast Declines to Appear in Matthew Perry Netflix Documentary

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Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Aniston chose not to appear in Perry's documentary.

The three-part documentary, directed by Mary Robertson, will instead feature interviews with relatives, friends and colleagues who knew Perry before he died at age 54.

A source told us all five surviving cast members had been invited to contribute but ultimately declined for separate reasons.

The insider claimed: "Every member of the cast was given the opportunity to be involved, but they all chose to stay away from the cameras. It wasn't a decision taken lightly, particularly given how much Matthew meant to them.

"They shared an extraordinary chapter of their lives with him, but there is a feeling that they have already expressed their grief publicly and don't necessarily want to go through that process all over again for a television audience."

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Jennifer Aniston Wants to Keep Grief Over Matthew Perry Private, Source Claims

Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Aniston reportedly wants to keep her grief over Perry private.

Another insider suggested Aniston had found the prospect of discussing Perry's death particularly difficult and was determined to keep her most painful memories away from public scrutiny.

The source said: "Jennifer has absolutely no interest in turning her heartbreak over Matthew into something for people to watch on Netflix. She adored him, and losing him was incredibly painful.

"The thought of sitting in front of cameras, being asked deeply personal questions and potentially breaking down in tears is simply not something she wants to put herself through. She has already mourned him in her own way and doesn't feel she owes anybody a public display of that grief.

"For Jennifer, remembering Matthew is something deeply personal, and she would much rather protect those memories than have them picked apart in a documentary. Her decision isn't about disrespecting him or the filmmakers – it's about not wanting to reopen wounds that have taken years to begin healing."

The Friends stars' collective absence means the documentary on Perry was left to explore the actor's complicated life without contributions from the actors who helped make him a household name.

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Lisa Kudrow Reflects on Matthew Perry's Comedic Genius

Photo of Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow
Source: MEGA

Lisa Kudrow praised Perry's comedic genius after his death.

Perry starred as Chandler Bing throughout the sitcom's hugely successful run between 1994 and 2004, alongside the five performers who became some of television's biggest stars.

The series transformed its relatively unknown cast into international celebrities, with their on-screen chemistry helping establish Friends as one of the most enduring comedies in television history.

Their friendship continued long after the final episode, with the cast reuniting for an HBO Max special in 2021, with sources saying they each earned $2.5million for the show.

Kudrow recently reflected on Perry's extraordinary comedic abilities and the lasting impact of his death.

"After Matthew died, I watched the show again. Before, I only saw what I did wrong or could have done better, but for the first time I truly appreciated just how great it was," she said in an April interview.

She added: "Because there was a genius at work. And whatever any of us do in the future, we will never experience something like that again."

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Matthew Perry's Ketamine Death and Upcoming Netflix Documentary

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Photo of Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Perry's sister shares memories of his struggles and lasting legacy in a new Netflix doc.

Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner subsequently determined he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Following his death, the surviving cast released a joint statement describing their profound grief.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they noted at the time.

LeBlanc also paid an emotional tribute on Instagram.

He wrote: "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you, and I'll never forget you. Never."

The Netflix documentary will include contributions from Perry's sister, Mia Perry Bowick, who discusses her brother's struggles with addiction and his legacy.

Its title references the distinctive episode-naming convention used throughout Friends, which regularly began with the words "The One."

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