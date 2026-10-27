EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and 'Friends' Cast 'Individually Rejected Appearing in Matthew Perry Netflix Film'

Jennifer Aniston and her fellow Friends stars are said to have individually rejected the chance to appear in a new Netflix documentary about Matthew Perry , with all the surviving cast choosing not to participate in the emotional tribute to their late co-star.

The three-part documentary, directed by Mary Robertson, will instead feature interviews with relatives, friends and colleagues who knew Perry before he died at age 54.

A source told us all five surviving cast members had been invited to contribute but ultimately declined for separate reasons.

The insider claimed: "Every member of the cast was given the opportunity to be involved, but they all chose to stay away from the cameras. It wasn't a decision taken lightly, particularly given how much Matthew meant to them.

"They shared an extraordinary chapter of their lives with him, but there is a feeling that they have already expressed their grief publicly and don't necessarily want to go through that process all over again for a television audience."