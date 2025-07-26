EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Wendy Williams' Legal Team Blasts Lawsuit Filed In Her Name By Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter — Calling It 'Reckless, Distorted and Harmful To Her Well-Being'

Attorneys Allan B. Diamond and Peter J. Strauss were appointed as Williams' attorneys at her request in April. The two legal eagles argued in a letter to U.S. District Court Jude Margaret M. Garnett that they and fellow attorney Sadatu Salami-Oyakhilome are the only ones with the authority to represent the former talk show host “in connection with her guardianship proceedings.”

Court-appointed Sabrina Morrissey is still serving as Williams’ official guardian. She was appointed in May 2022 to oversee the former TV star's finances and health.

Williams' legal team is challenging the lawsuit Hunter, 52, filed in June, demanding a jury trial for his ex-wife, 61, claiming her constitutional rights have been violated by those around her, including Morrissey.

Hunter alleged that he was doing it on his ex-wife's behalf, but her team is now telling Judge Garnett that Williams "herself does not believe the complaint is in her best interest.”