EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Wendy Williams' Legal Team Blasts Lawsuit Filed In Her Name By Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter — Calling It 'Reckless, Distorted and Harmful To Her Well-Being'
Wendy Williams' court-appointed attorneys say the $250million lawsuit filed by her ex-husband is unauthorized and dangerous in court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.
They accuse Kevin Hunter's legal team of violating court orders and misleading a federal judge, while calling the case "reckless, distorted, and harmful to her well-being."
Defending Against Hunter's Claims
Attorneys Allan B. Diamond and Peter J. Strauss were appointed as Williams' attorneys at her request in April. The two legal eagles argued in a letter to U.S. District Court Jude Margaret M. Garnett that they and fellow attorney Sadatu Salami-Oyakhilome are the only ones with the authority to represent the former talk show host “in connection with her guardianship proceedings.”
Court-appointed Sabrina Morrissey is still serving as Williams’ official guardian. She was appointed in May 2022 to oversee the former TV star's finances and health.
Williams' legal team is challenging the lawsuit Hunter, 52, filed in June, demanding a jury trial for his ex-wife, 61, claiming her constitutional rights have been violated by those around her, including Morrissey.
Hunter alleged that he was doing it on his ex-wife's behalf, but her team is now telling Judge Garnett that Williams "herself does not believe the complaint is in her best interest.”
The 'Detrimental' Lawsuit
In the letter, Diamond said that he and Strauss reviewed the complaint and found it to be "detrimental" to "Williams' interests."
"Read in the best light, the complaint reflects poor judgment, an incomplete picture of the facts and record, and a serious misunderstanding of foundational legal principles," her lawyers told the judge about Hunter's claims.
"Read in the worst light, the complaint reveals a deliberate effort to mislead this Court with false statements to obtain improper benefits at (Williams') expense."
Williams's team added, "Even though we are ready and able to file a more formal pleading that includes a more robust critical response, two Guardianship Court orders remain effective that require restraint and that this Court should review."
Looking Out for Williams
The letter noted how in April 2022, the Guardianship Court issued an order that barred Miami Entertainment Law Group and its lawyers, LaShawn Thomas, and Celeste N. McCaw, who brought forth Hunter's current complaint, from "communicating in any manner" with Williams, her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., or any member of Williams' household.
Diamond explained how there was an injunction against the Miami Entertainment Law Group's legal team and the allegations made in Hunter's new complaint on his ex-wife's behalf "may be a circumvention of those orders."
Williams' lawyer concluded his letter by telling the judge that he and his team were the "only court-appointed representatives capable of initiating litigation for her or on her behalf."
Sad Downfall
Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in March 2019 after 21 years of marriage, upon discovering he had fathered a baby with his mistress. The TV personality's stress, along with her battle with Graves' disease, took a toll on her emotional and physical well-being.
The New Jersey native admitted to falling off the wagon and living in a sober house amid her battle with drugs and alcohol. Williams had also missed numerous show tapings throughout her struggles.
Williams was unable to start taping season 13 of her daytime talk show in 2021, reportedly due to contracting COVID-19, and the premiere was pushed back a month. Eventually, guest host Sherri Shepherd was given the show's time slot after proving to be a hit with audiences while filling in for the troubled host.
The former TV icon was placed under a court-ordered guardianship in 2022, due to concerns about her financial well-being and potential exploitation, after she began suffering from the neurological condition aphasia brought on by her heavy drinking.
Williams was able to get sober under her guardianship, although questions remain about whether the condition has improved in the last three years.
Reporting by Nate Grant.