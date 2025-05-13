Lopez celebrated her first solo Mother's Day over the weekend by revealing just how "wild" motherhood can be.

In a personal Instagram carousel, the 55-year-old – who is mom to twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Max Muñiz, both 17 – showed off a wide smile and a bounty of flower bouquets scattered around her table.

Lopez looked like she was ready for a spring family picnic in a pink checkered full-length gown. She glammed the look up with her pricey Dior raffia hat, which costs as much as $1,000.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer paired the hat with the matching Christian Dior crossbody bag and a dangling gold bracelet.

She captioned the post: "A most beautiful Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there. Wishing everyone love, laughter, peace, joy and happiness."