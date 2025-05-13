Watch the Video and See the Pictures That Show How Jennifer Lopez Is Sending 'Celebration of Freedom' Messages to Ben Affleck — As She Admits Being a Mom is 'Wild'
Jennifer Lopez has been celebrating her new found "freedom" after her messy divorce from Ben Affleck was finally finalized.
However, the two still have one more piece of their past they are looking to dump together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lopez celebrated her first solo Mother's Day over the weekend by revealing just how "wild" motherhood can be.
In a personal Instagram carousel, the 55-year-old – who is mom to twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Max Muñiz, both 17 – showed off a wide smile and a bounty of flower bouquets scattered around her table.
Lopez looked like she was ready for a spring family picnic in a pink checkered full-length gown. She glammed the look up with her pricey Dior raffia hat, which costs as much as $1,000.
The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer paired the hat with the matching Christian Dior crossbody bag and a dangling gold bracelet.
She captioned the post: "A most beautiful Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there. Wishing everyone love, laughter, peace, joy and happiness."
'Wild' Thing
The Grammy-winning artist recently experienced a different kind of freedom when she wrapped filming on her latest romantic comedy Office Romance in which she stars alongside 43-year-old Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.
In a stunning video, Lopez showed off in sexy blush pink bikini top and flowing skirt, as she danced and twirled on a white-sand beach in the Dominican Republic.
"That FREE feeling ... it’s a wrap," she captioned the photo, adding a hashtag for her new movie.
In her Instagram Stories, Lopez opened up about being a mom, while sending some special love to her own kids.
"Being a mom is so wild because you really just wake up every day and do it. You do it regardless of how you feel. I’m proud of us," she said.
For Sale
The positive vibes gave her a chance to not have to think about her heated showdown with ex Affleck over unloading their $68million Beverly Hills mega-mansion, and is said to still be furious over the millions she spent during her doomed marriage to the Gone Girl star.
An insider spilled: "When they first got divorced, J.Lo made it very clear to Ben that she expected to make all her money back, or as near to it as possible, from the mega-millions she invested in this property.
"The issue is that nobody's bitten because of the insanely high asking price, so Ben wants to cut his losses and get what they can instead of paying a fortune in property taxes while it's still on the market."
Everything Must Go!
They added: "But from J.Lo's point of view, he's forgetting how much she spent on him and their lifestyle when they were together. She feels he owes her and that's a big reason why she's digging in hard and making this house sale a point of principle.
"But Ben thinks she's being petty and delusional, since the market's changed so much and it's bleeding them both dry the longer they hold onto it."
The exes dropped a jaw-dropping $60million on their 38,000-square-foot mega-mansion – but insiders said Affleck, 52, was never on board with the splurge and only caved after relentless pressure from Lopez.
They dished: "Now he's seeing the monthly expenses add up and he's getting hot and bothered."