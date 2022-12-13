Vladimir Putin 'Set To Isolate In Bunker' As 'Major Flu Outbreak' Ravages Russia
Vladimir Putin is set to flee Moscow and hide in a bunker as a “major flu outbreak” begins to spread across Russia and the Kremlin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development comes just one day after the 70-year-old Russian leader canceled a key end-of-the-year press conference amid growing health and security concerns.
According to Daily Star, the “major flu outbreak” has already begun, with “many people in the Kremlin” already being “down with flu.”
A Russian demographer named Alexei Rakish has claimed a “phenomenal growth of a very powerful influenza epidemic” is sweeping across Russia, while the nation’s health minister, Mikhail Murashko, confirmed cases of swine flu have been found in at least 82 regions across the country.
Putin is reportedly set to isolate himself in a bunker located in the Russian mountains and remain there through the holidays and New Year in an effort to avoid getting sick.
Even more surprising are claims Putin is actually fleeing over security concerns, particularly after Ukrainian forces began targeting military airfields inside Russia in their ongoing war effort.
“Attacks on military airfields in Russia have seriously alarmed Russian President Vladimir Putin,” said General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel purportedly run by a former Kremlin insider.
“Despite the president's order to strengthen security measures at strategic facilities, the already prohibitive security measures of Vladimir Putin himself have really intensified,” the channel continued.
“Putin has begun to spend more time in bunker-type premises and the president and his loved ones will celebrate the New Year in a bunker located behind the Ural Mountains, instead of the residence in Sochi, as previously planned.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin is obsessed with potential threats to his health.
After Russian forces first invaded Ukraine in February, and in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Putin was regularly seen meeting with his advisors while seated alone at the end of a long table.
Concerns over Putin’s deteriorating health have also resurfaced in the wake of the “major flu outbreak,” with some sources reporting the 70-year-old leader is suffering from a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer” that has left him with “no more than two to three years to stay alive.”
Despite rumors and concern surrounding Putin’s health, his spokesperson recently spoke out to dismiss such reports.
"What I suggest is that you watch his performance," said Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, over the summer.
"I can tell you one thing that yesterday, I know, in the afternoon, actually, he played hockey," Peskov continued. "It's about yesterday, he was playing hockey, and then think about his health by yourself."