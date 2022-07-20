Uvalde School Police Chief Peter Arredondo To Be Fired Over Failure To Apprehend Robb Elementary School Shooter Salvador Ramos

Uvalde School Police Chief Peter Arredondo – who incorrectly reported Salvador Ramos was alone in the Robb Elementary School classroom – is set to be fired this weekend, Radar has learned.

Arredondo, who held other police officers back for more than one hour while Ramos murdered 19 students and two teachers in an elementary school classroom on May 24, is reportedly set to be fired on Saturday for his failure to properly apprehend the 18-year-old shooter.