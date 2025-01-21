Your tip
INVESTIGATION: How U.S. Government Sent $1Trillion of Your Tax Dollars Down the Toilet – With Spending on Pickleball Courts, Kids' TV in Iraq… and a Rodent Cocaine Study!

us government sent trillion of tax dollars down the toilet
Source: MEGA

The U.S. government is said to have gone on a massive spending splurge, according to Senator Rand Paul.

Jan. 21 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Federal fat cats racked up more than $1TRILLION in wasteful government spending on asinine projects in 2024 – while America's hard-working taxpayers got stuck with the bill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

That's the finding of a scathing report from Sen. Rand Paul, which itemized the idiocy in a 41-page takedown.

The libertarian-leaning firebrand scorched members of his own Republican Party as well as Democrats, saying both sides are to blame for the disgraceful waste of funds as the national deficit soars past $36TRILLION.

us government sent trillion of tax dollars down the toilet
Source: MEGA

Sen. Paul's report exposes the $1trillion wasted on frivolous spending like pickleball courts and drag queens.

Some of the eye-popping price tags include: $20 million for Ahlan Simsim a new Sesame Street show in Iraq, $12 million for a Las Vegas pickleball complex, $4.8 million for Ukranian social media influencers and $10,000 for ice-skating drag queens to dramatize climate change.

Politicians also coughed up $419,000 for researchers to determine if lonely rats crave cocaine more than happy rats and $288,000 so bird-watchers can have safe spaces known as affinity groups.

us government sent trillion of tax dollars down the toilet
Source: MEGA

Federal funds bankrolled absurd projects, from 'Sesame Street' in Iraq to cocaine-craving rat research.

Paul also got his hackles up about $1.5 million going toward a motion sickness study that involved scientists removing parts of kittens' brains, strapping the "zombified" felines to hydraulic tables and spinning them 360 degrees.

The document states: "Imagine the suffering the disorientation, the utter helplessness these animals must feel. And it's all being done with your money."

us government sent trillion of tax dollars down the toilet
Source: MEGA

The U.S. Navy's $90billion 'ineffective' vessels and $20million fertilizer initiative have sparked outrage.

The report also alleges the U.S. Navy is set to sink almos $90 billion on "ineffective" vessels and blames the Department of Agriculture for the crappy decision to spend $20 million on the Fertilize Right Initiative to advance fertilizer use in Pakistan, Vietnam, Colombia and Brazil.

us government sent trillion of tax dollars down the toilet
Source: MEGA

Trump has vowed to end reckless spending.

"Members of both political parties in Congress voted for massive spending bills filled with subsidies for underperforming industries, continued military aid to Ukraine, and controversial climate initiatives," Paul said. "As Congress spends to reward its favored pet projects, the American taxpayers are forced to pay through high prices and crippling interest rates."

But President Donald Trump has vowed to rein in the federal free-for-all with an outside watchdog group dubbed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Led by entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, DOGE will advise the White House on how to cut the government pork – and save America's bacon.

