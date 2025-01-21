INVESTIGATION: How U.S. Government Sent $1Trillion of Your Tax Dollars Down the Toilet – With Spending on Pickleball Courts, Kids' TV in Iraq… and a Rodent Cocaine Study!

Federal fat cats racked up more than $1TRILLION in wasteful government spending on asinine projects in 2024 – while America's hard-working taxpayers got stuck with the bill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

That's the finding of a scathing report from Sen. Rand Paul, which itemized the idiocy in a 41-page takedown.

The libertarian-leaning firebrand scorched members of his own Republican Party as well as Democrats, saying both sides are to blame for the disgraceful waste of funds as the national deficit soars past $36TRILLION.