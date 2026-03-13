EXCLUSIVE: 'Unrecognizable' '90 Day Fiancé' Stars' Shocking New Faces Explained — As They Make Unexpected Return to Show After 2 Years

After looking at before and after photos and videos of Jimeno, Dr. Lee exclusively told Radar that she appeared to have had quite a few common cosmetic procedures done.

"Nicole may have had Botox, as the horizontal forehead lines seen in the earlier image are no longer visible," he pointed out. "The eyebrows also appear more arched compared to the before photo, which could suggest a Botox brow lift."

On top of that, her fuller lips indicated she may have also gotten filler to perfect her pout.

But Dr. Lee suspected she could have gone under the knife as well.

"The brow position and shape of the eyes also look slightly different, which in some cases could be achieved with procedures such as a surgical brow lift or canthopexy," he added, referring to a surgery that lifts the outer corner of the eye.

Most noticeably to some fans was Jimeno's nose, which Dr. Lee confirmed appeared "slightly shorter with a more elevated tip," which could mean she got a nose job.

"The chin also looks more projected," he added, "which may indicate a chin implant."