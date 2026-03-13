EXCLUSIVE: 'Unrecognizable' '90 Day Fiancé' Stars' Shocking New Faces Explained — As They Make Unexpected Return to Show After 2 Years
March 13 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
90 Day Fiancé fans were left shocked when unpopular mother-daughter duo Lidia Morel and Nicole Jimeno made their unexpected return to the franchise looking "unrecognizable."
As fans continue to wildly speculate on their supposed new faces, Dr. Jeffrey Lee, double board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of JL Plastic Surgery, pulled back the curtain on likely procedures they underwent in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com.
Did Nicole Jimeno Have Plastic Surgery?
Once baby-faced and wearing braces, Jimeno looked extremely different in her recent appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life than she did in past spinoffs.
One X user claimed, "That’s kind of freaky. She doesn’t look nothing like she did before," and another said, "She must’ve had a LOT of work done."
A third critic on Reddit chimed in, "Dang she messed up her mug so bad."
While some of the changes in her face could be attributed to weight loss, others pointed to clear cosmetic intervention.
After looking at before and after photos and videos of Jimeno, Dr. Lee exclusively told Radar that she appeared to have had quite a few common cosmetic procedures done.
"Nicole may have had Botox, as the horizontal forehead lines seen in the earlier image are no longer visible," he pointed out. "The eyebrows also appear more arched compared to the before photo, which could suggest a Botox brow lift."
On top of that, her fuller lips indicated she may have also gotten filler to perfect her pout.
But Dr. Lee suspected she could have gone under the knife as well.
"The brow position and shape of the eyes also look slightly different, which in some cases could be achieved with procedures such as a surgical brow lift or canthopexy," he added, referring to a surgery that lifts the outer corner of the eye.
Most noticeably to some fans was Jimeno's nose, which Dr. Lee confirmed appeared "slightly shorter with a more elevated tip," which could mean she got a nose job.
"The chin also looks more projected," he added, "which may indicate a chin implant."
Did Lidia Morel Have Work Done?
As for Morel, who previously tried and failed to find love on TLC's Love in Paradise, Dr. Lee determined a number of different procedures could explain her shocking new look.
"She may have had Botox in the forehead and around the eyes, as those areas appear smoother with fewer visible lines," he shared. "Her cheeks also look fuller, which could be consistent with cheek filler."
Aside from minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, Dr. Lee also suggested she could have had a laundry list of surgeries.
"Surgically, the nose appears slimmer than in earlier images, which could suggest rhinoplasty," Dr. Lee continued. "The jawline and neck also appear more defined, which may indicate a face or neck lift. Her eyes appear more open as well, which could be consistent with an upper blepharoplasty."
Nicole Jimeno and Lidia Morel's History on '90 Day'
While the duo is well-known – and often despised – by 90 Day fans now, they didn't start out as major players in the franchise.
Nicole first appeared in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé as a guest star as TLC documented her brother Pedro Jimeno's rollercoaster romance with Chantel Everett. Lidia also made frequent guest appearances and regularly weighed in with opinions on her son's relationship, and eventual marriage.
Nicole especially was known for being antagonistic and causing trouble in Pedro's relationships.
Combined, they have both appeared in 90 Day Fiancé, 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Love in Paradise, The Family Chantel and more in the ever-expanding reality franchise.