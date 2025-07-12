EXCLUSIVE: TLC Star Eric Rosenbrook's Drunken Dangerous Domestic Arrest Details Revealed — 'This is Me Celebrating Independence Day, so Shut Up'

According to the criminal complaint from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rosenbrook left to get dinner at a convenience store on the Fourth of July. After taking quite some time to return, Margaretha became concerned about her husband.

She reportedly went outside and found him passed out in the driver's seat of her Audi A6 and began recording his knocked-out state on her phone.

After Rosenbrook came to, the pair returned to her apartment, and he reportedly began arguing with his wife. Margaretha allegedly told Rosenbrook she was concerned about how he continued to booze it up, which made him "agitated."

He allegedly snapped at Margaretha, saying, "B----, this is me celebrating Independence Day, so shut up."