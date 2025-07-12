EXCLUSIVE: TLC Star Eric Rosenbrook's Drunken Dangerous Domestic Arrest Details Revealed — 'This is Me Celebrating Independence Day, so Shut Up'
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned new details about what happened the night 90 Day Fiancé alum Eric Rosenbrook was arrested after allegedly slapping wife Leida Margaretha while highly intoxicated.
The troubling incident went down at her apartment in Adams, Wisconsin, on July 4 and stemmed from an argument over their five-week-old baby daughter, Alisa. Rosenbrook made the stunning announcement on Thursday, July 10, that the infant had passed away the previous day.
'This Is Me Celebrating Independence Day'
According to the criminal complaint from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rosenbrook left to get dinner at a convenience store on the Fourth of July. After taking quite some time to return, Margaretha became concerned about her husband.
She reportedly went outside and found him passed out in the driver's seat of her Audi A6 and began recording his knocked-out state on her phone.
After Rosenbrook came to, the pair returned to her apartment, and he reportedly began arguing with his wife. Margaretha allegedly told Rosenbrook she was concerned about how he continued to booze it up, which made him "agitated."
He allegedly snapped at Margaretha, saying, "B----, this is me celebrating Independence Day, so shut up."
Leida Margaretha Was 'Scared' of Eric Rosenbrook
Accord to the complaint, Rosenbrook began arguing with Margaretha. This woke up their baby daughter, whom she picked up to comfort.
Rosenbrook reportedly asked to hold the little girl, but Margaretha refused "due to his level of intoxication" and because she was allegedly afraid he would drop their child.
The report — which referred to Margaretha as LNM and Alisa is AR — continued, "LNM sat on the end of their couch while holding AR, crying. LNM told Eric that she was scared of him. Eric stood in front of her and yelled at her stating she was not a victim. He then slapped her in the face."
When questioned by authorities, Rosenbrook said he didn't know what happened, then paused and stated that he might have slapped Margaretha.
An Increase in 'Physical Violence'
Rosenbrook allegedly went on to say his address was that of Margaretha's apartment, but an officer told him that his wife said it was hers and that he only occasionally visited. Rosenbrook then sheepishly agreed with a "yeah" response.
The former reality star went on to admit to hitting his ex-wife while making a cruel comment about Margaretha. He told the officers, "Not even my ex wife, who drove me to f------ divorce her, drove me to f------ slap her, so... She's nowhere near as toxic as f------ my current wife."
The complaint noted that there "has been physical violence in the relationship," occurring approximately 2-3 times a year, and that the frequency and severity of violence had "increased in the relationship." Rosenbrook and Margaretha married in 2017, and made their 90 Day Fiancé debut in 2018's Season 6.
It was recorded that Rosenbrook has a "history of alcohol abuse," as well as access to firearms. Margaretha also completed a "lethality assessment worksheet" where she scored as a "high danger."
'Tragedy Has Struck'
Rosenbrook shared the devastating news on Thursday, July 10, that Alisa had died the previous day.
In a Facebook post, the heartbroken dad wrote, "It destroys me and shatters my world to announce that over the weekend tragedy has struck. Yesterday at 12:53 PM after 5 days on life support, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the (surely) bonds to join her grandfather Tom."
Rosenbrook said he did not want "well wishes or questions," adding that he wouldn't read, reply or answer any queries sent his way.
"I ask just for prayers for her," the TLC star added.
Neither Rosenbrook or Margaretha have elaborated on what caused their daughter's death.