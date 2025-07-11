EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: '90 Day Fiancé' Eric Rosenbrook Arrested 'For Allegedly Hitting Wife While Drunk' — Days Before Announcing Their Five Week Old Daughter Died From 'Serious Injury'
90 Day Fiancé star Eric Rosenbrook has been arrested after he allegedly got drunk on the July 4 holiday and slapped a woman who later claimed to be his wife.
The charges come just days before he announced the tragic passing of his baby girl, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the child's death report from Wisconsin police.
The alleged victim is only identified on the police report by the initials LNM, but told cops she was indeed his wife, Leida.
According to police reports, it all started after Eric went to get food at a convenience store and never came home. When the worried woman went out to look for him, she found him passed out in his car outside their apartment.
She eventually got the 47-year-old, who had been drinking that day, out of the car. That's when she said the two got into a shouting match.
The commotion apparently woke their infant daughter, who was being held by the victim at the time. Eric asked to hold the child, but when she told him he was too drunk to do so, he slapped her.
He was arrested and later pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
A Parent's Worst Nightmare
The arrest came just days before Eric and Leida announced the death of their newborn daughter. RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the child's death report from Wisconsin police.
It informs: "The Division of Safety and Permanence (DSP) has received notification that a child death, serious injury or egregious incident has occurred and maltreatment is suspected, or that a child placed in out-of-home care has died."
The cause was only listed as "serious injury, as confirmed by a physician."
While he didn't reveal exactly what happened, Eric shared in a Facebook post the newborn had been on life support.
He wrote: "It destroys me and shatters my world to announce that over the weekend tragedy has struck. (Tuesday) at 12:53 PM after 5 days on life supoort, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the surely bonds to join her grandfather Tom.
"I do not want well wishes or questions. I will not answer anything, read or reply. I ask just for prayers for her."
RadarOnline.com reported that in an incident report obtained from Baraboo Police Department in Wisconsin, officers responded to Eric and Leida's home on December 5, 2018 to file a harassment police report against Tasha, who went by Nataszia in the report.
"Eric advised that Nataszia has been posting things on her social media accounts trying to damage Eric and Leida's reputation," the incident report read. "Eric stated that he believes this is defamation of character."
Eric and Leida showed the officer the social media posts.
But the officer told the reality stars that they were "just as guilty as Nataszia" in the dispute and informed them of Tasha's freedom of speech.
Eric and Leida have had a rocky relationship in the past. The two married after meeting during season 6 of the show, but Eric's previous daughter famously feuded with her stepmom throughout the reality show.
In 2019, Leida was granted a four-year restraining order against his daughter, Tasha Rosenbrook, after the stepmom kicked Tasha out of the apartment they shared with Eric.
Tasha was ordered to stay away from Leida, and was forbidden from saying anything on social media that could "antagonize the reality star.
Additional reporting by Daniel Gura.