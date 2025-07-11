EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: '90 Day Fiancé' Eric Rosenbrook Arrested 'For Allegedly Hitting Wife While Drunk' — Days Before Announcing Their Five Week Old Daughter Died From 'Serious Injury'

The charges come just days before he announced the tragic passing of his baby girl, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the child's death report from Wisconsin police.

90 Day Fiancé star Eric Rosenbrook has been arrested after he allegedly got drunk on the July 4 holiday and slapped a woman who later claimed to be his wife.

The alleged victim is only identified on the police report by the initials LNM, but told cops she was indeed his wife, Leida.

According to police reports, it all started after Eric went to get food at a convenience store and never came home. When the worried woman went out to look for him, she found him passed out in his car outside their apartment.

She eventually got the 47-year-old, who had been drinking that day, out of the car. That's when she said the two got into a shouting match.

The commotion apparently woke their infant daughter, who was being held by the victim at the time. Eric asked to hold the child, but when she told him he was too drunk to do so, he slapped her.

He was arrested and later pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.