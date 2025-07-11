Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > 90 Day Fiancé

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: '90 Day Fiancé' Eric Rosenbrook Arrested 'For Allegedly Hitting Wife While Drunk' — Days Before Announcing Their Five Week Old Daughter Died From 'Serious Injury'

split photo of Eric and Leida Rosenberg
Source: Adams County Sheriffs office;TLC

Eric Rosenberg is charged with slapping his wife, Leida.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 11 2025, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

90 Day Fiancé star Eric Rosenbrook has been arrested after he allegedly got drunk on the July 4 holiday and slapped a woman who later claimed to be his wife.

The charges come just days before he announced the tragic passing of his baby girl, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the child's death report from Wisconsin police.

Article continues below advertisement

eric and leida rosenbrook tlcdiscovery
Source: TLC/Discovery

The two found fame on '90-Day Fiance'.

The alleged victim is only identified on the police report by the initials LNM, but told cops she was indeed his wife, Leida.

According to police reports, it all started after Eric went to get food at a convenience store and never came home. When the worried woman went out to look for him, she found him passed out in his car outside their apartment.

She eventually got the 47-year-old, who had been drinking that day, out of the car. That's when she said the two got into a shouting match.

The commotion apparently woke their infant daughter, who was being held by the victim at the time. Eric asked to hold the child, but when she told him he was too drunk to do so, he slapped her.

He was arrested and later pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

Article continues below advertisement

A Parent's Worst Nightmare

police report radar eric dayfince
Source: Adams County Health & Human Services Department

The arrest came just days before Eric and Leida announced the death of their newborn daughter. RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the child's death report from Wisconsin police.

It informs: "The Division of Safety and Permanence (DSP) has received notification that a child death, serious injury or egregious incident has occurred and maltreatment is suspected, or that a child placed in out-of-home care has died."

The cause was only listed as "serious injury, as confirmed by a physician."

While he didn't reveal exactly what happened, Eric shared in a Facebook post the newborn had been on life support.

He wrote: "It destroys me and shatters my world to announce that over the weekend tragedy has struck. (Tuesday) at 12:53 PM after 5 days on life supoort, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the surely bonds to join her grandfather Tom.

"I do not want well wishes or questions. I will not answer anything, read or reply. I ask just for prayers for her."

Article continues below advertisement
eric rosenbrook fb post
Source: Eric Rosenbrook/Facebook
Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com reported that in an incident report obtained from Baraboo Police Department in Wisconsin, officers responded to Eric and Leida's home on December 5, 2018 to file a harassment police report against Tasha, who went by Nataszia in the report.

"Eric advised that Nataszia has been posting things on her social media accounts trying to damage Eric and Leida's reputation," the incident report read. "Eric stated that he believes this is defamation of character."

Eric and Leida showed the officer the social media posts.

But the officer told the reality stars that they were "just as guilty as Nataszia" in the dispute and informed them of Tasha's freedom of speech.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Tyler Perry, Derek Dixon

Tyler Perry’s Male Sexual Assault Accuser Breaks Silence in First Interview: ‘I Couldn't Stay Silent Anymore,’ Claims Actor Derek Dixon

Composite photo of Rymir Satterthwaite and Jay-Z

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Jay-Z Brands 31-Year-Old 'Secret Love Child' as a Harasser Who's 'Fabricated' the Claims — as Radar First Broke 10 Years Ago

eric rosenbrook and leida margaretha ig
Source: @leidamargaretha/instagram

Eric and Leida have had a rocky relationship.

Eric and Leida have had a rocky relationship in the past. The two married after meeting during season 6 of the show, but Eric's previous daughter famously feuded with her stepmom throughout the reality show.

In 2019, Leida was granted a four-year restraining order against his daughter, Tasha Rosenbrook, after the stepmom kicked Tasha out of the apartment they shared with Eric.

Tasha was ordered to stay away from Leida, and was forbidden from saying anything on social media that could "antagonize the reality star.

Additional reporting by Daniel Gura.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.