90 Day Fiancé is one of the most shocking shows on TLC. The show finds Americans who are in long-distance relationships with an international partner and brings them together in the United States. The partner visits the U.S. on a K-1 visa, which allows them to stay for 90 days before they have to make an important decision, either they get married and stay in the U.S., or they return to their home country.

As you can imagine, putting a relationship under a 90 day stress test tends to reveal a lot about the couple. While love is at the center of the show, both people have a lot to learn about each other and the other’s culture before making a commitment as big as marriage. There are many major hurdles for the couple to get over, and oftentimes that proves impossible.

This kind of car-crash TV has made 90 Day Fiancé hugely popular — it’s spawned five spin-offs. Take a stroll through the gallery to see some of the craziest, nuttiest and most shocking moments 90 Day Fiancé has bestowed upon us.