Ex-UFC Star Chuck Liddell Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $20k Per Month For Home Expenses As Divorce War Turns Nasty
Ex-UFC star Chuck Liddell was ordered to cough up 5-figures to his ex-wife Heidi per month to cover the expenses related to the home they once shared, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was held in Chuck and Heidi’s divorce war. The judge ruled that Chuck will pay Heidi $20k per month from his business bank account.
The money will be used to pay for the parties’ home in Hidden Hills, California. The funds will cover the mortgage, insurance, taxes, utilities and gardener.
Chuck will release an additional $20k each month. The couple agreed to list the home, but the judge has yet to sign off on the deal.
Further, both parties will be paid $100k from Chuck’s business account to cover expenses while the divorce plays out.
Chuck and Heidi were together for 10 years before he filed for divorce in October 2021. The breakup came after he was arrested following a fight with Heidi. Police arrived at the couple’s home and noticed red marks on Chuck’s face. Law enforcement sources said Heidi did not have any visible marks.
Chuck claimed he volunteered to be arrested to avoid Heidi having to be locked up overnight. The criminal case was eventually dropped and no criminal charges were filed.
The exes initially agreed to joint custody of their kids.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Heidi demanded the court award her primary custody of their two kids. In addition, she demanded $16k per month in child and spousal support.
She claimed Chuck is “frequently out of town; unavailable to exercise his custodial time with the minor children” and “unable to fully care for the minor children without the assistance of others.”
Further, she said he has attempted to alienate their children from her and “thwarts communication” between her and their kids.
Heidi asked for $6k per month in child support and another $10k in spousal support. Chuck’s ex asked for an additional $120k to cover her legal fees and $50k for accountant fees in the case.
In her filing, Heidi also asked that Chuck be randomly drug tested and now drink around their kids.
The judge has yet to rule. A hearing has been set for June.