Ex-UFC Star Chuck Liddell Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $20k Per Month For Home Expenses As Divorce War Turns Nasty

Ex-UFC star Chuck Liddell was ordered to cough up 5-figures to his ex-wife Heidi per month to cover the expenses related to the home they once shared, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was held in Chuck and Heidi’s divorce war. The judge ruled that Chuck will pay Heidi $20k per month from his business bank account.