Singer Tyrese Blasts Trump's MAGA Supporters For Spreading Allegations About Him Being In a 'Diddy Tape' — As Rumors Mount Over Which Celebs Are In Rapper's 'Hoard of Orgy Footage'
Singer and actor Tyrese has accused Donald Trump supporters of spreading rumors about him being in a nefarious Sean 'Diddy' Combs tape.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Tyrese denied rumors alleging he was in a "compromising" Diddy tape, which spread like wildfire after he endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
In a fiery Instagram live, Tyrese, 45, said he had "no regrets" about attending "legendary" Hollywood parties, while suggesting those who had something to hide were A-listers attempting to distance themselves from the music mogul in the wake of his arrest.
The Nobody Else singer told his 20million followers: "There is no such thing as a Diddy tape, literally.
"I wanna tell y’all that I’ve been to some of the most legendary parties, I got no regrets.
"If you’re from L.A. and you’ve been to these parties, you would know that Diddy always had the most legendary parties that were always star-studded."
He continued: "The biggest and most legendary stars—white, Black, Latino, Asian, billionaires, fashion, you name it. Diddy, hands down ... I got plenty of photos, proudly, like every other celebrity and star that went to his party."
Tyrese then claimed the celebrities who should be scrutinized are those hiding their past attendance at Combs' parties, adding: "Anybody who’s not on the internet talking about a Diddy party—you should be more concerned about them, allegedly, about what they did or what they on tape doing.
"There is no such thing allegedly as a Tyrese-Diddy tape."
Tyrese doubled-down on having nothing to hide as he accused MAGA supporters of being behind the rumors.
He said: "That is a bunch of Donald Trump n----- in my comments, trying to discourage me from speaking up and speaking out."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs was accused of recording his drug-fueled "freak offs" and using the footage to silence victims.
In disturbing new evidence filed in Combs' case, a witnessed claimed they saw sex tapes involving eight celebrities with "two to three" of them being minors at the time the footage was recorded.
The witness, Courtney Burgess, claimed he received eleven flash drives from Combs' ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, prior to her 2018 death, when he worked in Atlanta as one of Porter's former associates.
Burgess recently testified before a grand jury in the Southern District of New York.
He claimed "all of" the celebrities in the tapes appeared to be under the influence.
The tapes were said to include six males and two females, with Burgess claiming they appeared to be “victims” and not “perpetrators”.
His lawyer, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, told the Post one of the male celebrities allegedly seen in the footage was "more high-profile than Mr. Combs."
Mitchell-Kidd added: "I can verify that it exists. That it’s real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There’s no question of if it’s that person in the video.”
