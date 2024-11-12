Singer Tyrese Blasts Trump's MAGA Supporters For Spreading Allegations About Him Being In a 'Diddy Tape' — As Rumors Mount Over Which Celebs Are In Rapper's 'Hoard of Orgy Footage'

Singer and actor Tyrese has accused Donald Trump supporters of spreading rumors about him being in a nefarious Sean 'Diddy' Combs tape.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Tyrese denied rumors alleging he was in a "compromising" Diddy tape, which spread like wildfire after he endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

In a fiery Instagram live, Tyrese, 45, said he had "no regrets" about attending "legendary" Hollywood parties, while suggesting those who had something to hide were A-listers attempting to distance themselves from the music mogul in the wake of his arrest.