Tyrese Gibson's Ex-Wife Samantha Lee Accuses the 'Fast & Furious' Actor of Failing to Pay Child Support

Following a hearing in October, Gibson was ordered to make all future child support payments in a timely manner. However, according to the report, he has once again failed to do so.

In her recent motion, Lee is not only requesting that Gibson be held in contempt but also asking for him to cover her attorney fees. Additionally, she is seeking interest on the unpaid portion of the child support that has accrued.

After the initial divorce trial in 2022, he was cautioned by the judge about the importance of fulfilling his financial responsibilities towards his daughter.

The judge emphasized that the money should be used to benefit the child and improve her quality of life. The judge also advised the ex-couple to refrain from bickering in front of their daughter, as it could have a negative impact on her mental health.