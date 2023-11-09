Paul Pierce Served Lawsuit Demanding NBA Legend's Range Rover Be Repossessed Over Missed Payments
NBA legend Paul Pierce will have to respond in court to allegations he stopped making payments on his luxury car in 2021.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on November 4, a process server tracked down Pierce at his home in Woodland Hills, California.
The server showed up at Pierce’s home at 11 Am and handed him the lawsuit filed by JPMorgan Chase Bank.
On October 18, the bank filed a lawsuit against Pierce in Los Angeles Superior Court.
In the suit, Chase said Pierce entered a lease for a 2019 Range Rover. He agreed to pay $3,445.28 per month until paid in full. The suit said Pierce failed to make all payments since December 2021.
The unpaid principal balance is $91,459, the lawsuit claimed. Chase said it had demanded possession of the car from Pierce, but he has refused to surrender it.
The lawsuit demanded Pierce be ordered to turn over the car immediately.
The legal drama comes months after the former Boston Celtics star reached a settlement with the SEC over crypto violations. Pierce agreed to pay $1.4 million.
The SEC accused Pierce of unlawfully promoting crypto securities. The ex-NBA star failed to disclose that he was paid $244k to promote the securities.
“This case is yet another reminder to celebrities: The law requires you to disclose to the public from whom and how much you are getting paid to promote investment in securities, and you can’t lie to investors when you tout a security,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said.
In 2022, Pierce faced a separate lawsuit over an alleged poker debt. A man named Stephen Carmona claimed he loaned Pierce $150k at a private poker game in Los Angeles.
Carmona claimed Pierce lost $140k in the game and only returned $10k to him. He said he loaned Pierce another $40k at a second game but never paid any of it back.
In total, Carmona said Pierce owed him a total of $180k plus interest.
All the financial drama comes after Pierce was fired by ESPN in 2021 after he posted a series of racy Instagram videos that showed him smoking marijuana surrounded by models.
Earlier this year, Pierce spoke out about the firing.
Pierce said, “I got fired for having some entertainment. I’m playing cards. It’s my boy’s birthday. It’s girls dancing. We’re blowing some tree. What did I do wrong?”