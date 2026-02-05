EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tyler Perry's Sex Assault Nightmare After He Was Hit By Allegations From SECOND Male Accuser

"Tyler Perry is a producer/director who wields immense power in the movie industry," according to Rodriguez's searing 23-page complaint, which alleges the star uses his status "to abuse and sexually assault people who hope to secure roles in his movies."

Perry immediately denied the allegations, branding them nothing more than a "money grab."

Entertainment insiders said Perry's bigwig pals – including Scandal actress Kerry Washington, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, and Barack and Michelle Obama – appear to be keeping their distance from the powerhouse producer.

"People are stunned by how quiet his friends are," one Hollywood insider told RadarOnline.com. "Normally Meghan would rush out with public support. This time? Nothing. Not a word."

Another insider said: "This isn't just about Tyler anymore. It's about who knew what – and when."