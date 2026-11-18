"I'm not going to tell you what segment it was, but it was like kind of a controversial segment. He's like, 'No, no, I think the guest made some really good points. I liked her.' And I was like, 'Wow, okay,'" the 57-year-old shared.

The former Fox News host also said he's "convinced" Trump desires to "de-escalate" the Iran war. The 80-year-old seemingly doesn't see "an upside at all."

But on Tuesday, November 17, shortly after the episode aired, the U.S. launched strikes on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

An unidentified source told CNN the "self-defense" strikes were "in response to IRGC aggression targeting American personnel and assets."

The insider added U.S. Central Command is "highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region."