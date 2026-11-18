Tucker Carlson Claims Trump Praised Him for 'Controversial Segment' —After Prez Publicly Branded Conservative Commentator 'Not Smart Enough'
Nov. 18 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Amid their months-long public feud, Tucker Carlson has revealed he received a surprisingly positive phone call from Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I had a long talk with [Trump] the other day," he said on a recent episode of The Tucker Carlson Show. Carlson revealed the president praised a "segment he loved" from his show, implying Trump still listens to the podcast.
Tucker Carlson Claims Trump Wants to De-Escalate Iran Conflict
"I'm not going to tell you what segment it was, but it was like kind of a controversial segment. He's like, 'No, no, I think the guest made some really good points. I liked her.' And I was like, 'Wow, okay,'" the 57-year-old shared.
The former Fox News host also said he's "convinced" Trump desires to "de-escalate" the Iran war. The 80-year-old seemingly doesn't see "an upside at all."
But on Tuesday, November 17, shortly after the episode aired, the U.S. launched strikes on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.
An unidentified source told CNN the "self-defense" strikes were "in response to IRGC aggression targeting American personnel and assets."
The insider added U.S. Central Command is "highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region."
Tucker Carlson Previously Apologized For Supporting Trump
As Radar previously reported, Carlson withdrew support from Trump after he started the Iran war.
Before the president launched the initial strikes, Carlson reportedly met with Trump three times in efforts to change his mind.
After the president went ahead with the war, the once-supportive relationship between the two changed.
In an April episode of his show, Carlson said he'll be "tormented for a long time" over helping get Trump elected.
"You and I and everyone else who supported him – you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him – I mean, we're implicated in this for sure," he admitted at the time.
The conservative commentator then apologized to his audience for "misleading" them, insisting it wasn't "intentional."
Feud Escalated With Insults and Impeachment Calls
Following the episode, the feud between the two became more fiery.
On April 17, Trump called Carlson a "low-IQ person – always easy to beat" and "overrated." Weeks later, Carlson joined Megyn Kelly on her show and called the controversial politician "incompetent."
He later went off, "MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things, and Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that."
Then, on August 28, the podcast host called for Trump to be swiftly impeached. The president had said he'd consider using a nuclear strike against Iran.
"The second any president actively considers first use of nuclear weapons, that person should be removed from office immediately, because that’s got to be the red line, destroying all of humanity with a nuclear strike," Carlson explained.
Earlier this month, the podcaster said Trump could be days away from doing just that.
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Tucker Carlson Warned Israeli Pressure Could Trigger World War III
He warned that if this was done, World War III would be "inevitable" and "short and final."
He explained the strike could be launched due to "pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu".
Carlson alleged Israeli intelligence thinks Iran restarted nuclear enrichment and that "no conventional weapon in the American arsenal" could destroy the tunnels.