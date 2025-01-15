Tucker Carlson Sent Reeling by Wild New Theory L.A. Wildfires Were Ignited by METH ADDICTS — Out of a Nihilistic Desire to See the World Burn
Tucker Carlson was floored by a wild theory the Los Angeles' wildfires were caused by meth addicts.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the bizarre claims were made by Michael Shellenberger, whom Carlson has described as the "maybe the best reporter in America" while appearing on his talk show.
After slamming city and state Democrats Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass for their incompetence, Shellenberger, 53, told Carlson, 55, he believes homeless people were "starting fires all over" the city.
Carlson asked: "Why do homeless people start fires?"
Shellenberger responded: "Well, it turns out meth heads love to start fires."
He then explained that meth is "the drug of nihilism" and therefore, "perfect" for California and said LAFD figures showed "half of all fires" started in the county for many years have been by the homeless.
Carlson then wondered if the fires started by addicts were in the act of cooking the drug, which his guest suggested was possible.
Shellenberger then added that meth drives psychosis and psychopathy that would lead someone to start fires and said they were "into fire."
He even referred to it as "Satanic" and said that the homeless problem has been a constant issue for Democrats in the area.
"They were always gonna come out and say it was inevitable, and that's just a total lie," Shellenberger added.
The fires are still raging a week on — costing at least 25 lives — razing an estimated 12,300 structures and wiping out 40,000 acres of land.
Upwards of 200,000 residents have been subject to evacuation orders, and thousands are still trapped in shelters, unable to return home as authorities begin the arduous task of searching the ash and debris for human remains.
Shellenberger's comments come as Los Angeles mayor Bass is facing new calls to either resign or lose her job for swatting away questions about whether she regrets traveling overseas in spite of extreme weather warnings.
Bass was enjoying cocktails at a party at the U.S. Embassy in Ghana when the devastating Palisades wildfire erupted in the ritzy celebrity enclave of Pacific Palisades and spread rapidly up to Malibu and down toward Santa Monica.
It quickly emerged that Bass was aware of the increased weather risk ahead of traveling overseas as part of a delegation formed by Joe Biden to mark the inauguration of new Ghanaian president John Mahama.
She left the country despite forecasters sounding the alarm about a "recipe for fire" more than two days before she departed.
Asked on Tuesday whether she "would have taken that trip overseas" in hindsight, Bass stumbled over an answer before dismissively conceding, "no."
"You know, I am going to focus today," she added.
As she delivered her response avoiding the question, someone interrupted, asking: "But, please..."
"No," she said sharply, before turning around and walking away from the cameras.