Trump Will Die in Prison if He Loses Re-election, Former Federal Prosecutor Predicts

Trump became the first former president in United States history to be convicted of a crime when he was found guilty last month on 34 felony counts related to business fraud in his New York hush money trial. He has appealed the conviction, but his punishment will be determined by Judge Juan Merchan at a sentencing hearing in July.

Musing about what could be in store for Trump at the sentencing hearing, Litman said, "What does matter, should matter, would matter with any other defendant, is if somebody is unrepentant. Has he shown that, in fact, he understands that — has he been brought to heal by the law? And Trump, you know, it's like, he would explode, right? I mean, it's just not in his DNA."