Trump Will Die in Prison if He Loses Re-election, Former Federal Prosecutor Predicts
A former federal prosecutor predicted that Donald Trump had an "appreciable chance of dying in prison" if he were to lose the upcoming presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Noting the volume of pending criminal charges against the ex-president, Harry Litman — who was a U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania during the Clinton Administration — said he suspected a loss for Trump in November would lead the presumptive 2024 GOP candidate to live out the rest of his life behind bars.
“If he doesn’t win, he has an appreciable chance of dying in prison,” Litman said on this week's episode of former Sen. Al Franken's (D-Minn.) podcast. “The whole timeline, the whole crisis point of November goes away. So, if he doesn’t win on the 5th, those cases lie ready to bring.”
On the other hand, if Trump were to win a second presidential term, Litman expected he would try to use his political power to have the charges against him dropped.
Trump became the first former president in United States history to be convicted of a crime when he was found guilty last month on 34 felony counts related to business fraud in his New York hush money trial. He has appealed the conviction, but his punishment will be determined by Judge Juan Merchan at a sentencing hearing in July.
Musing about what could be in store for Trump at the sentencing hearing, Litman said, "What does matter, should matter, would matter with any other defendant, is if somebody is unrepentant. Has he shown that, in fact, he understands that — has he been brought to heal by the law? And Trump, you know, it's like, he would explode, right? I mean, it's just not in his DNA."
The legal analyst anticipated that when he appeared for sentencing, Trump would "be the very picture of the unrepentant defendant, and that matters."
Litman predicted the judge would order Trump to spend a few months in prison, but noted that the appeals process could drag out the timeline for years before Trump would begin serving any time. The charges carry a potential prison sentence of up to four years.
"The DA, I think, will ask for I think what would be a big sentence here, which is not a big sentence, say four, six months, and my best guess is, applying neutral principles that would apply to anyone and be unrelated to the personal attacks he's fielding every day, Merchan will give him a couple months," Litman explained.
"Now, just to be clear, he'll never see the inside of a cell for a few, couple years, so the November 5th [election] does, you know, loom large there," he speculated.
In addition to the hush money sentencing, Trump also faces three other legal challenges: a federal prosecution in Washington, D.C. for alleged election fraud and his actions related to the January 6, 2021 insurrection on Capitol Hill; a federal case in Florida for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and obstructing efforts to recover them; and a state case in Georgia concerning his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
The cases in Florida and Georgia have been indefinitely delayed, and the D.C. case is on hold while the Supreme Court reviews Trump’s claims of "presidential immunity."
In an email to his supporters on Wednesday, as RadarOnline.com reported, Trump claimed that he was prepared to "go to jail AGAIN AND AGAIN if that's what it took to Save America.“