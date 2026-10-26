Trump Needs 'Hospital-Level Care' as Midterms Put His 'Fragile Mental State' to the Test, Psychiatrist Claims
Oct. 26 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
A world-renowned psychiatrist has warned that Donald Trump is in growing need of professional mental care as the crucial midterm elections are now just a week away, RadarOnline.com can report.
The president is a "danger to the public" with a "fragile mental state," according to the expert.
Is There Reason to Worry Over Trump's Mental State?
Forensic psychiatrist Bandy Lee has long been critical of Trump's mental state. Now, she has claimed that it's all coming to a climax with the midterm elections, which political pundits predict could see the president lose control of either the House of Representatives or the Senate, or possibly both.
Speaking out over the weekend, Lee called this final stretch before election day the "most dangerous period in American history because a man with this fragile mental state is going to find himself on the losing end."
And Lee worries Trump could turn vindictive if not given what he wants.
"Trump is going to become more aggressive and more demanding," she added. "Partly probably because he's feeling himself diminishing."
That alone could make him a candidate for inpatient hospitalization.
"He needs hospital-level care," said Lee, who has not personally examined Trump. "The more he gets what he asks for, the more his expectations will balloon, and in fact, the more miserable he will become and more dangerous."
Donald Trump's Gaffe's Exposed at Campaign Rallies
President Trump has been crisscrossing the country, stump-campaigning for Republican candidates in what have suddenly become battleground states.
Over the past weeks, critics have noticed what they are calling the 80-year-old's alleged cognitive decline.
At one stop earlier this month, Trump appeared to confuse Barack Obama's campaign plans with testimony in a legal proceeding, repeatedly suggesting the former president would be "testifying for Mohammed" before clarifying that Obama was traveling to Michigan to campaign for Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.
"He's gonna be testifying, or I guess, I think he will probably end up being testifying, I don't know. Whatever the h-ll he's doing," he said, before correcting himself and acknowledging Obama's planned campaign appearance.
Trump went on to slam Obama as a "rotten president" and called El-Sayed arrogant, yet the remarks kept drifting as he tried to explain why the former president was traveling to Michigan.
The White House Defends Trump's Health
The president's eye-opening gaffes come amid polling suggesting substantial public concern about his cognitive abilities. An April Economist/YouGov survey found 48 percent of Americans believed Trump was experiencing either modest or significant cognitive decline.
However, the White House has consistently rejected suggestions that the president's health is deteriorating.
Spokesperson Davis Ingle said, "President Trump is working non-stop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health."
Trump himself previously declared that "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY" following a medical examination in May.
He has repeatedly accused journalists of deliberately misrepresenting his speeches and portraying spontaneous remarks as evidence of confusion.
Donald Trump Declares Himself a 'Freakin' Genius'
Trump has gone into great detail bragging about his results on cognitive tests.
He previously boasted that when he successfully remembered five specific animals given to him by doctors, they replied, "Holy s---."
"They say very few people can do that, but almost none can do them in order like that. But I can," Trump said. "You know why? Because I’m a freakin' genius."