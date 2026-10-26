Trump Needs 'Hospital-Level Care' as Midterms Put His 'Fragile Mental State' to the Test, Psychiatrist Claims

President Trump has been crisscrossing the country, stump-campaigning for Republican candidates in what have suddenly become battleground states.

Over the past weeks, critics have noticed what they are calling the 80-year-old's alleged cognitive decline.

At one stop earlier this month, Trump appeared to confuse Barack Obama's campaign plans with testimony in a legal proceeding, repeatedly suggesting the former president would be "testifying for Mohammed" before clarifying that Obama was traveling to Michigan to campaign for Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

"He's gonna be testifying, or I guess, I think he will probably end up being testifying, I don't know. Whatever the h-ll he's doing," he said, before correcting himself and acknowledging Obama's planned campaign appearance.

Trump went on to slam Obama as a "rotten president" and called El-Sayed arrogant, yet the remarks kept drifting as he tried to explain why the former president was traveling to Michigan.