EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Latest Rally Gaffes Spark Fresh Questions Over His Health

Donald Trump has sparked fresh questions about his physical and mental health after a series of verbal blunders during a South Carolina rally, where he confused prestigious awards, repeatedly misstated financial figures and appeared unable to recall the name of a major American lake.

"There is a growing sense that these performances are becoming harder to explain away. Trump has always been unpredictable and prone to wandering off script, but some of his recent appearances have prompted questions that go beyond his usual speaking style. Nobody can diagnose anything from a rally speech, but there is an understandable desire for greater transparency about his health."

One consultant said: "The concern is not simply that Trump occasionally gets a name wrong or stumbles over a figure. Every politician does that. It's the accumulation of these moments that is raising eyebrows. When you have a president of his age repeatedly losing his train of thought, confusing basic details and making increasingly unusual remarks, people are inevitably going to ask whether there is something more going on.

The speech prompted fresh criticism from political commentators – and although there is no conclusive medical evidence the verbal mistakes indicate cognitive decline, experts have told us they do.

A political source added: "The difficulty for the White House is that every time Trump makes another series of mistakes, it reignites the same conversation about his age and fitness for office. Trump's team can insist he is in excellent health, but they cannot prevent people from watching the footage and drawing their own conclusions. The more frequently these incidents happen, the harder that political problem becomes to manage.

"With the midterms approaching, the last thing Republicans need is another debate about whether their president is physically and mentally equipped for the demands of the job. Trump wants the election to be about his achievements, the economy and his opponents. Instead, performances like this risk shifting attention back to his health, which is exactly the kind of distraction his party could do without.

"Trump spent years questioning Joe Biden's mental sharpness, so there is an obvious irony in seeing him face similar scrutiny. He helped establish the argument that a president's verbal mistakes should be treated as a serious political issue. Now that the questions are being directed at him, his administration is finding that the same standard can be applied in both directions.

"The question is not whether Trump can still command a crowd or deliver an energetic speech. The question is whether the public is receiving a sufficiently complete picture of his health. At 80, he is carrying out one of the most demanding jobs in the world, and voters are entitled to expect openness rather than simply being told that everything is fine."