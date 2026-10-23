EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Latest Rally Gaffes Spark Fresh Questions Over His Health
Oct. 23 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has sparked fresh questions about his physical and mental health after a series of verbal blunders during a South Carolina rally, where he confused prestigious awards, repeatedly misstated financial figures and appeared unable to recall the name of a major American lake.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 80-year-old US president made the remarks during a Wednesday appearance at Clemson University's T. Ed Garrison Arena, alongside Republican Senate candidate Darline Graham, ahead of November's midterm elections.
Trump Fitness Scrutiny Mounts Amid Speech Gaffes
The performance has intensified scrutiny of Trump's fitness for office, following previous concerns about apparent daytime drowsiness, bruising on his hands and swollen ankles.
The speech prompted fresh criticism from political commentators – and although there is no conclusive medical evidence the verbal mistakes indicate cognitive decline, experts have told us they do.
One consultant said: "The concern is not simply that Trump occasionally gets a name wrong or stumbles over a figure. Every politician does that. It's the accumulation of these moments that is raising eyebrows. When you have a president of his age repeatedly losing his train of thought, confusing basic details and making increasingly unusual remarks, people are inevitably going to ask whether there is something more going on.
"There is a growing sense that these performances are becoming harder to explain away. Trump has always been unpredictable and prone to wandering off script, but some of his recent appearances have prompted questions that go beyond his usual speaking style. Nobody can diagnose anything from a rally speech, but there is an understandable desire for greater transparency about his health."
A political source added: "The difficulty for the White House is that every time Trump makes another series of mistakes, it reignites the same conversation about his age and fitness for office. Trump's team can insist he is in excellent health, but they cannot prevent people from watching the footage and drawing their own conclusions. The more frequently these incidents happen, the harder that political problem becomes to manage.
"With the midterms approaching, the last thing Republicans need is another debate about whether their president is physically and mentally equipped for the demands of the job. Trump wants the election to be about his achievements, the economy and his opponents. Instead, performances like this risk shifting attention back to his health, which is exactly the kind of distraction his party could do without.
"Trump spent years questioning Joe Biden's mental sharpness, so there is an obvious irony in seeing him face similar scrutiny. He helped establish the argument that a president's verbal mistakes should be treated as a serious political issue. Now that the questions are being directed at him, his administration is finding that the same standard can be applied in both directions.
"The question is not whether Trump can still command a crowd or deliver an energetic speech. The question is whether the public is receiving a sufficiently complete picture of his health. At 80, he is carrying out one of the most demanding jobs in the world, and voters are entitled to expect openness rather than simply being told that everything is fine."
Trump Confuses Nobel Prize And Botches Numbers
Critics have also questioned whether Trump's increasingly unpredictable public appearances warrant greater scrutiny, while his supporters insist his energetic campaigning demonstrates his fitness for office.
One of the most striking moments came when Trump discussed his longstanding frustration at being overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize, only to apparently confuse the award with the Pulitzer Prize.
He said: "I settled all these wars, and they gave the wonderful peace prize – right, does anybody know the name of that peace prize?"
Trump continued: "They gave the Pulitzer Prize to a young lady, she's 80 years old, a young lady who nobody ever heard of."
Trump also struggled with figures while celebrating what he described as unprecedented investment commitments secured by his administration.
He initially claimed the United States had attracted $22.2trillion in investment before referring to $22.2million, then correcting himself again.
He said: "Uh, billion, sorry, billion with a B, not an M."
The president subsequently appeared to forget the name of Lake Ontario while discussing his administration's controversial efforts to rename the body of water during tensions with Canada.
He told supporters: "Recently I changed the name of a lake… that fronts… you know the lake… ."
Trump added: "It's called the Lake of America."
His performance also attracted attention because of unusual vocal sounds during the speech.
Political commentator Torabi Acyn wrote: "Wow, Trump is just making huge gaffes during this speech."
Juliet Jeske, founder of Decoding Fox News, said: "Even his die-hard fans didn't know how to react to Trump's random vocal sound effects."
White House Defends Trump Health Amid Poll Concerns
The controversy comes amid polling suggesting substantial public concern about the president's cognitive abilities.
An April Economist/YouGov survey found 48 percent of Americans believed Trump was experiencing either modest or significant cognitive decline.
However, the White House has consistently rejected suggestions the president's health is deteriorating.
Spokesperson Davis Ingle said: "President Trump is working non-stop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health."
Trump himself previously declared that "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY" following a medical examination in May.
He has repeatedly accused journalists of deliberately misrepresenting his speeches and portraying spontaneous remarks as evidence of confusion.
Wednesday's appearance came as Republicans prepared for November's congressional elections, with several polls indicating the party could face significant electoral losses.