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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Completely Unhinged' Trump Suffers Meltdown After Musicians Boycott His Freedom Festival — As Prez Claims He 'Never Heard of Them' and Canceled Event Himself 

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been left raging over his failed Great American Fair event.

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June 3 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump raged during an interview when asked about his failed Great American Fair event, RadarOnline.com can reveal, claiming he had "never heard" of any of the musicians who have dropped out.

The president sat down with Miranda Devine for the New York Post's podcast show, Pod Force One, and lashed out when the upcoming celebration was mentioned.

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'I Don't Even Want Them'

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Source: MEGA

Trump appeared annoyed when asked about the musicians who have dropped out from his freedom festival.

After Devine branded the acts who have dropped out, "cowards," Trump responded, "Look, they're not really cowards, but I never even heard of these people. I never heard of any of them. They're boring. I don't even want them."

The 79-year-old then revealed, "When I heard a couple of them canceled out, I said, 'Cancel the whole thing, we're gonna do a rally,' and nobody's ever gotten crowds like I get at a rally."

Trump, who has been focused on crowd sizes throughout both of his terms, then recalled a conversation with James Dolan, claiming the Madison Square Garden owner said he's "never" seen the type of crowds that Trump draws.

"So we're gonna have a rally," Trump reiterated, and added, "I don't want these – I don't know who they are. I don't know their music."

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Trump Trying to 'Save Face'?

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Bret Michaels is just one of more than a handful of acts who have dropped out.

However, Trump's defiant stance drew a harsh response on X, as one person said, "Donald Trump suffers a complete narcissistic meltdown after famous musicians boycott his massive event. He desperately tries to save face by claiming he never even heard of them and actually canceled the concert himself."

"His fragile ego is completely unhinged," they noted.

Another asked, "How does he know they’re boring if he’s never heard of them?" and a user added, "So it has gone from the biggest and best ever to 'I’ve never heard of the artists.' The fragile ego of this guy … so pathetic (and weak)."

Several notable names have dropped out of The Great American State Fair, an event backed by the organization Freedom 250.

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Musicians Drop Out After 'Things Started Changing'

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Martina McBride revealed she bailed on the event after 'things started changing.'

Just days after the lineup was announced, acts including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Young MC, and others let their fans know they were not participating.

According to McBride, she pulled out after she had apparently been led to believe it was "a nonpartisan event."

"I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states," McBride said on Instagram, and added she dropped out after "things started changing."

Michaels also revealed that when he was first presented with the idea, "it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers, and hardworking Americans from all walks of life."

However, the Poison frontman revealed that it would later "evolve into something much more divisive." Michaels explained his decision to drop out was not "about politics" but rather about "staying true to what I've always believed in."

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Trump Rips 'Third Rate Artists'

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Source: MEGA

The president confirmed the fair has been canceled and he will instead hold a rally.

Other acts that bailed and boycotted include Morris Day and The Time, C+C Music Factory, The Commadores, and Milli Vanilli's Fabrice Morvan. Following the dropouts, Trump took to Truth Social to announce there had been a major change.

".. The man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, (will) take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists,' and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!"

However, there is at least one musician still on board if Trump is interested in some tunes: Vanilla Ice.

"This is to bring us all together. I’m tired of all the news channels dividing this country. We are all one," the rapper said. "This is not a political platform. This is celebrating America’s birthday. Nothing too serious, just enjoying some fun, dancing, and great memories."

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