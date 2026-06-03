'Completely Unhinged' Trump Suffers Meltdown After Musicians Boycott His Freedom Festival — As Prez Claims He 'Never Heard of Them' and Canceled Event Himself 

After Devine branded the acts who have dropped out, "cowards," Trump responded, "Look, they're not really cowards, but I never even heard of these people. I never heard of any of them. They're boring. I don't even want them."

The 79-year-old then revealed, "When I heard a couple of them canceled out, I said, 'Cancel the whole thing, we're gonna do a rally,' and nobody's ever gotten crowds like I get at a rally."

Trump, who has been focused on crowd sizes throughout both of his terms, then recalled a conversation with James Dolan, claiming the Madison Square Garden owner said he's "never" seen the type of crowds that Trump draws.

"So we're gonna have a rally," Trump reiterated, and added, "I don't want these – I don't know who they are. I don't know their music."