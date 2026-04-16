Trump's 'Entitled' Granddaughter Kai Dragged for Attending 2026 Masters — 'Perks of Being Rich and Famous

That was far from the first time the 18-year-old had been slammed for her online content. As Radar previously reported, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. was dubbed "out of touch" for claiming that she was basically already working her "dream" career as a teenager.

"Playing golf, social media, entertaining, creating my own business," she said in a March Instagram post. "I think that's my dream job. Traveling the world, meeting new people is probably my dream job."

Her followers had mixed responses in the comments, with some of them left very unimpressed.

"Basically unemployed. Wonderful dream," one person jabbed, and another said, "So just having fun and recording it."

Despite the backlash, Kai confirmed that professional golf and finishing college were also both part of her five-year plan, but noted that "maintaining my socials" and creating her "own brand" were also near the top of her list for future goals.

"I'm working on something now," she added. "Can't really say a whole lot, but there are going to be big things in the future."