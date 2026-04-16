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Home > News > Kai Trump

Trump's 'Entitled' Granddaughter Kai Dragged for Attending 2026 Masters — 'Perks of Being Rich and Famous

Kai Trump posted a video of herself getting ready for the 2026 Masters.
Source: thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok

Kai Trump posted a video of herself getting ready for the 2026 Masters.

April 16 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump faced backlash after attending the 2026 Masters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Earlier this month, Kai, 18, took to TikTok to share a video of herself getting ready for the first day of the famed golf tournament, but critics in the comments section were left dumbfounded on how she was able to get in and branded her "entitled."

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'Perks of Being Rich and Famous'

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Kai Trump was flooded with comments asking her how she got tickets to the tournament.
Source: thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok

Kai Trump was flooded with comments asking her how she got tickets to the tournament.

It's notoriously tough to get tickets to the Masters Tournament as potential attendees usually must first apply for the chance to go. They are also generally limited to one application per household and tickets are mainly distributed through a lottery system with so many people eager to attend that chances of getting a spot are miniscule for the average person.

One TikTok user wrote, "How did you get lucky to attend 2 times in less than 3 years? You put your name in the lottery," and another person replied, "Perks of being rich and famous helps."

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Several critics made jokes about her wealth and family getting her 'perks' others don't have.
Source: @thekaittrumpgolfer/Instagram

Several critics made jokes about her wealth and family getting her 'perks' others don't have.

A third user sarcastically added, "Must be nice yeah when you are a celeb you get to go every year."

Another person joked, "Was going to ask how you got in. Then I (saw) the name!"

However, other fans rushed to her defense and encouraged her to enjoy the moment.

"I hope you had a great time at the masters!! I am sorry people are crazy!!" one supporter penned. "Leave this girl alone, she doesn’t control what other people do. Get a grip on reality and just be kind!"

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Rule-Breaking Allegations

Kai Trump was falsely accused of breaking strict policies at the 2026 Masters.
Source: thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok

Kai Trump was falsely accused of breaking strict policies at the 2026 Masters.

The backlash didn't end there. While at the sporting event, social media critics accused Kai of breaking the tournament’s strict no-phones policy after she shared a number of selfies online.

When frustrated followers called for her to be "kicked out" for supposedly bringing her cell phone, the young golf-enthusiast clarified that she took them with her Sony camera.

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Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer
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Kai Trump's Dream Career

Kai Trump revealed her 5-year plan included college, pro golf and social media.
Source: @thekaittrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump revealed her 5-year plan included college, pro golf and social media.

That was far from the first time the 18-year-old had been slammed for her online content. As Radar previously reported, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. was dubbed "out of touch" for claiming that she was basically already working her "dream" career as a teenager.

"Playing golf, social media, entertaining, creating my own business," she said in a March Instagram post. "I think that's my dream job. Traveling the world, meeting new people is probably my dream job."

Her followers had mixed responses in the comments, with some of them left very unimpressed.

"Basically unemployed. Wonderful dream," one person jabbed, and another said, "So just having fun and recording it."

Despite the backlash, Kai confirmed that professional golf and finishing college were also both part of her five-year plan, but noted that "maintaining my socials" and creating her "own brand" were also near the top of her list for future goals.

"I'm working on something now," she added. "Can't really say a whole lot, but there are going to be big things in the future."

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