Trump and Don Jr. Desperately Try to Rename Republican Party After GOP Rep Runs for the Hills Amid Prez's Disturbing Behavior

"There is a new word for a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, which is almost everyone (GREAT POLICY IS THE KEY!)," Trump began on Wednesday, November 26, in a Truth Social post.

"It is, TEPUBLICAN??? Or, TPUBLICAN???" he asked about which term rolled off the tongue better. The post had generated 6.6K "likes" in the four hours since he posted it.

Shortly after the president's post, his namesake son, Donald Trump Jr., asked on X, "Shouldn’t it really be Trumplican???"

The controversial politician's consideration of a renaming comes after breaking with former key Republican allies, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom he branded a "traitor." The retiring Georgia congresswoman was one of the most high-profile members of the MAGA movement.