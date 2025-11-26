Trump and Don Jr. Desperately Try to Rename Republican Party After GOP Rep Runs for the Hills Amid Prez's Disturbing Behavior
Nov. 26 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump took his love of branding things in his name in a bizarre new direction, claiming he's created a word for Republican party members loyal to his beliefs by naming the new GOP wing after himself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 79, proposed the wild idea of a "Tepublican" as an identifier for his version of the Republican party, which is getting mixed reviews.
'Tepublican'?
"There is a new word for a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, which is almost everyone (GREAT POLICY IS THE KEY!)," Trump began on Wednesday, November 26, in a Truth Social post.
"It is, TEPUBLICAN??? Or, TPUBLICAN???" he asked about which term rolled off the tongue better. The post had generated 6.6K "likes" in the four hours since he posted it.
Shortly after the president's post, his namesake son, Donald Trump Jr., asked on X, "Shouldn’t it really be Trumplican???"
The controversial politician's consideration of a renaming comes after breaking with former key Republican allies, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom he branded a "traitor." The retiring Georgia congresswoman was one of the most high-profile members of the MAGA movement.
Critics Go Off on 'New' Name
The ideas didn't amuse many party members.
"How about just ending this schoolgirl s--- and doing what was promised? Is there any fckn grownups in the room?" one person complained on X.
A second huffed, "No, because I'm tired of the little names everyone keeps making up. It's the most cringe, boomer, childish s---. Please stop."
A third user asked, "How about America First, too much to ask for?" while a fourth person agreed with Junior, writing, "These are both awkward… Trumplican is better. Personally, I like MAGA Republican—I’m sticking with it!"
However, the term had some fans.
"Trumplican sounds about right — a movement built on results, courage, and America First. The old GOP is gone. This is the Trump Era," a fifth person cheered, while a sixth added, "Trumplican has a nice ring to it. Embraces the real America First approach."
Branding King
It's no secret that ego-driven Trump loves to see his name on scores of things for marketing purposes, as seen in his idea to put his moniker on the Republican Party.
The president still openly hawks Trump watches in radio ads, and has his name across scores of hotels, golf courses, and other real estate around the world.
The tycoon even hawks his own God Bless the USA Bible, available in various editions starting at $99. He also has his own official meme coin called $TRUMP.
Concerning Behavior
While it's unclear whether or not Trump was joking about renaming the Republican Party after himself, it comes amid questions about his mental well-being.
He snapped at a female reporter who asked him about the Jeffrey Epstein files, telling her, "Quiet, piggy."
Trump then did yet another shift about the Justice Department's documents on the sick pedophile.
After claiming the files were nothing but a "Democratic Hoax, he ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to open an investigation into Epstein's ties to Trump's enemies, including Bill Clinton and Bill Gates.
The former reality star then ordered Republicans to vote for the release of the complete Epstein files, which passed both chambers of Congress, and he signed the legislation as soon as it hit his desk.
Trump's erratic behavior has even concerned some of MAGA's most beloved comedians
"He just seems a little slower than usual," Shane Gillis recently commented about the real estate titan. "He’s definitely not at (Joe) Biden brain yet. But he’s circling the drain," the stand-up king added about dementia rumors.