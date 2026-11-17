"We have close to a hundred thousand now; it was 85,000, I just read 97,000, almost 100,000 habeas cases, that’s been filed by judges to release illegal aliens and we’ve already arrested and they are in detention," he said. "Then we've got to detain them again."

"We broke a record even though we were shut down for 2 1/2 months," the 64-year-old claimed.

"The courts are doing everything they can in the sanctuary cities to slow us down, but we're not going to be slowed down," he asserted.