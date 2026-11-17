Trump's Border Czar Wants to Deport More People in 2027 Despite GOP Midterm Loss — 'We're Not Going to Be Slowed Down'
Nov. 17 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's "border czar" has big plans for 2027 and is aiming to deport even more people, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
During a recent interview, Tom Homan revealed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported a staggering 483,200 people in 2026, and he intends to break a new record in the coming year.
Tom Homan Aims For 2027 Record
"First year under President Trump, we have the most recorded ICE arrests and deportations, a record," he explained to Fox News' Will Cain. "We broke FY 2025 record, and we plan to go further in 2027."
"We still have a couple of thousand agents to hire," Homan continued. "People need to understand, we’re being litigated to death. We have over 100 nationwide injunctions issued by radical judges, who don’t let us detain and deport people."
Tom Homan Claims ICE Won't Be 'Slowed Down'
"We have close to a hundred thousand now; it was 85,000, I just read 97,000, almost 100,000 habeas cases, that’s been filed by judges to release illegal aliens and we’ve already arrested and they are in detention," he said. "Then we've got to detain them again."
"We broke a record even though we were shut down for 2 1/2 months," the 64-year-old claimed.
"The courts are doing everything they can in the sanctuary cities to slow us down, but we're not going to be slowed down," he asserted.
Tom Homan Brushes Off Blue Tsunami
Homan went on, "This last election, maybe Congress is a little more blue. Maybe Texas is a little more blue, but the white house is solid red. Elections don't change laws."
"We're going to keep enforcing laws, and we plan on breaking a new record in FY '27," he declared.
Homan's claims come just days after Acting U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd told Chief U.S. District Judge David S. Estudillo in a two-page letter that his office no longer has sufficient resources to assign prosecutors to every immigration-related habeas corpus petition filed against ICE.
DOJ Overwhelmed By Immigration Petitions
In the letter, Floyd noted that the volume of immigration petitions being filed every week in the Western District of Washington is putting serious pressure on federal attorneys.
"The USAO unfortunately does not have the available resources, at this juncture, to continue entering AUSA appearances in every one of the dozens of § 2241 Immigration Petitions filed each week," he wrote.
As a result, prosecutors will no longer automatically appear in every case, and direct government representation will only be provided for select petitions.