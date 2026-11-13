EXCLUSIVE: Trump's ICE Accused of Feeding Iranian Regime Secret Detainee Files — as Family and Teen Son Sue Over Alleged Deportation Scheme

The 37-page complaint was filed by psychology professor Maryam Tahmasebi, her husband, Seyed Eissa Hashemi, and their 17-year-old son, identified as S.M.H.

The family, who entered the United States legally in 2016 and obtained permanent residency, claims federal authorities detained them in April 2026 despite no criminal charges against any of them. Tahmasebi and her son remain detained at a Texas family detention facility, while Hashemi is being held separately. Their son reportedly celebrated his 17th birthday behind detention center walls in September.

The lawsuit names the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, the State Department, and senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.