EXCLUSIVE: Trump's ICE Accused of Feeding Iranian Regime Secret Detainee Files — as Family and Teen Son Sue Over Alleged Deportation Scheme
Nov. 12 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's immigration crackdown is facing explosive new allegations after an Iranian family accused federal officials of secretly sharing detainees' sensitive information with the Iranian government, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, a lawsuit filed November 11 in Washington, D.C., alleges Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal agencies coordinated the transfer of Iranian detainees' identities, passport records, and travel documents through intermediaries – potentially exposing individuals seeking protection from the regime.
Iranian Family Takes Trump Administration to Court
The 37-page complaint was filed by psychology professor Maryam Tahmasebi, her husband, Seyed Eissa Hashemi, and their 17-year-old son, identified as S.M.H.
The family, who entered the United States legally in 2016 and obtained permanent residency, claims federal authorities detained them in April 2026 despite no criminal charges against any of them. Tahmasebi and her son remain detained at a Texas family detention facility, while Hashemi is being held separately. Their son reportedly celebrated his 17th birthday behind detention center walls in September.
The lawsuit names the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, the State Department, and senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Secret Deportation Lists Allegedly Shared With Iran
The complaint cites government emails obtained through the Freedom of Information Act that allegedly reveal a system for coordinating Iranian deportations.
According to the filing, ICE officials transmitted deportation manifests and identity-document scans through Qatari authorities for approval involving the Iranian Embassy.
One email allegedly stated: "Iran has requested that I amend the previous manifest and expedite the removal process."
Another indicated Iranian officials requested additional detainees be placed on a deportation flight. The family argues the arrangement could expose asylum seekers and their relatives to retaliation. However, the complaint does not establish that this family's personal records were actually transmitted to Iran.
Marco Rubio's Chilling Warning About Families
The lawsuit also highlights a public statement attributed to Rubio following the family's detention.
"America can never become home for anti-American terrorists or their families," Rubio declared, according to the complaint.
Attorneys argue the family was targeted because of relatives rather than any alleged wrongdoing. The filing further claims federal officials repeatedly rejected the family's attempts to leave the United States voluntarily.
Despite an immigration judge granting Hashemi voluntary departure, DHS appealed the decision.
Family Demands Answers Over Secret Records
The complaint describes another alleged deportation operation involving 11 Iranian nationals flown from Arizona on November 8, with onward travel to Iran reportedly planned through Pakistan. Those allegations arise from related litigation and have not been independently established in this case.
The family is now demanding an accounting of any confidential information disclosed, an injunction against unlawful sharing, and financial damages. The lawsuit also acknowledges that a federal judge previously credited government testimony denying the existence of a coordinated information-sharing policy.
DHS has publicly denied allegations of sharing asylum records with Iran, according to the complaint.
The central question remains whether federal authorities disclosed this family's protected records without consent — an allegation the newly filed lawsuit asks the court to examine.