Michelle Obama Mercilessly Mocked for Moaning About Loss of Anonymity After Revealing Husband Barack Misses Being a Nobody
Nov. 12 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama has been blasted by critics for moaning that she and her husband, Barack Obama, desperately miss the "anonymity" they enjoyed before his historic political rise catapulted them into the global spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former first lady's latest complaint about fame and public life came during the Wednesday, November 11, episode of her IMO podcast.
Michelle Obama Credits Her Age With Keeping 'Sane' During White House Years
Michelle briefly touched on the couple's White House years and told guest Trevor Noah they felt fortunate to be at that age and level of maturity then.
"We're sane after our experience because we were in our forties and fifties going through it," the Becoming author explained.
"We had an opportunity to establish normalcy and to learn how to make friends and to distinguish people and to make some mistakes that had nothing to do with your name, to be anonymous," Michelle noted before revealing, "And my husband says this all the time. You know, the thing he misses most is anonymity."
Michelle Obama Moans About Not Being Able to See the World 'As a Bystander'
Michelle, being one of the world's most famous women, mused to Noah, "Anonymity, the ability to just sit in the world unobserved, is a beautiful, powerful thing. And it's really where life is."
She then recalled a pre-fame time when "We were just sitting in the park, and we saw this couple, and we started talking about the couple, you know, and we people-watched. And our whole interaction came from watching other people."
"But when you're now the people that are being watched, you lose the ability to even have that connection with the world, to see it as a bystander," Michelle whined.
'She Is Rich and Privileged and Still Complains All the Time'
Critics on X isolated the clip and had choice words for the former FLOTUS.
"Now Barack and Michelle Obama wish they had remained private citizens and wouldn’t have become famous! We wish that too!" one person sneered.
"She is never happy. She is rich and privileged and still complains all the time," a second user pointed out.
"Is this her version of the Meghan Markle privacy tour? She's going around giving interviews, saying she wishes she wasn't famous," a third laughed.
"Poor Michelle! Is there no end to her suffering?!" a fourth person snarked, while a fifth scolded the former first couple, "Then stay out of the public eye!!!!"
Michelle Obama Has Frequently Complained About Her White House Years
Michelle has gained a reputation for her seemingly bitter recollections about her privileged years as first lady.
In May 2025, she grumbled, "It's expensive to live in the White House. Many people don't know, but much is not covered. You're paying for every bit of food you eat. You're not paying for housing and the staff in it, but everything, even travel."
Michelle groused in November 2025 about needing a team to get her camera-ready at all times, sharing, "I know having a glam team trifecta, it feels like a luxury, but it was a time necessity," about her three-person team of a hairdresser, makeup artist, and stylist.
She further vented, "There's absolutely no way that I would be able to do my hair and makeup and have clothes ready that fit, because rare is the woman that can live 'off the rack,'" about having all of her wardrobe perfectly tailored to her body's needs.