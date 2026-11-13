Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Mercilessly Mocked for Moaning About Loss of Anonymity After Revealing Husband Barack Misses Being a Nobody

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: MICHELLE OBAMA/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Michelle Obama complained about losing 'anonymity' after her husband's rise in politics.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michelle Obama has been blasted by critics for moaning that she and her husband, Barack Obama, desperately miss the "anonymity" they enjoyed before his historic political rise catapulted them into the global spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former first lady's latest complaint about fame and public life came during the Wednesday, November 11, episode of her IMO podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Credits Her Age With Keeping 'Sane' During White House Years

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: MICHELLE OBAMA/YOUTUBE

Barack and Michelle Obama lived in the White House from 2009 through 2017.

Michelle briefly touched on the couple's White House years and told guest Trevor Noah they felt fortunate to be at that age and level of maturity then.

"We're sane after our experience because we were in our forties and fifties going through it," the Becoming author explained.

"We had an opportunity to establish normalcy and to learn how to make friends and to distinguish people and to make some mistakes that had nothing to do with your name, to be anonymous," Michelle noted before revealing, "And my husband says this all the time. You know, the thing he misses most is anonymity."

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Moans About Not Being Able to See the World 'As a Bystander'

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama once again groused about the downsides of being world-famous.

Michelle, being one of the world's most famous women, mused to Noah, "Anonymity, the ability to just sit in the world unobserved, is a beautiful, powerful thing. And it's really where life is."

She then recalled a pre-fame time when "We were just sitting in the park, and we saw this couple, and we started talking about the couple, you know, and we people-watched. And our whole interaction came from watching other people."

"But when you're now the people that are being watched, you lose the ability to even have that connection with the world, to see it as a bystander," Michelle whined.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'She Is Rich and Privileged and Still Complains All the Time'

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Critics ripped Michelle Obama over complaining about her loss of 'anonymity.'

Critics on X isolated the clip and had choice words for the former FLOTUS.

"Now Barack and Michelle Obama wish they had remained private citizens and wouldn’t have become famous! We wish that too!" one person sneered.

"She is never happy. She is rich and privileged and still complains all the time," a second user pointed out.

"Is this her version of the Meghan Markle privacy tour? She's going around giving interviews, saying she wishes she wasn't famous," a third laughed.

"Poor Michelle! Is there no end to her suffering?!" a fourth person snarked, while a fifth scolded the former first couple, "Then stay out of the public eye!!!!"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
O'Reilly is calling for Mullin to be fired following Republicans' historic midterm losses.

Bill O'Reilly Claims Markwayne Mullin is 'Worse Than Kristi Noem' in Blistering Rant as Conservative Commentator Wants Trump to Fire DHS Chief

Split image of Sofia Franklyn, Alex Cooper, and Noah Syndergaard

Sofia Franklyn Accuses Alex Cooper of Staging Paparazzi Photos to 'Trap' Ex-Mets Star Boyfriend Noah Syndergaard

Michelle Obama Has Frequently Complained About Her White House Years

Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: JAMIE KERN LIMA/YOUTUBE

Michelle Obama complained about the necessity of having a glam team during a November 2025 appearance on Jamie Kern Lima's podcast.

Michelle has gained a reputation for her seemingly bitter recollections about her privileged years as first lady.

In May 2025, she grumbled, "It's expensive to live in the White House. Many people don't know, but much is not covered. You're paying for every bit of food you eat. You're not paying for housing and the staff in it, but everything, even travel."

Michelle groused in November 2025 about needing a team to get her camera-ready at all times, sharing, "I know having a glam team trifecta, it feels like a luxury, but it was a time necessity," about her three-person team of a hairdresser, makeup artist, and stylist.

She further vented, "There's absolutely no way that I would be able to do my hair and makeup and have clothes ready that fit, because rare is the woman that can live 'off the rack,'" about having all of her wardrobe perfectly tailored to her body's needs.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.