Michelle Obama Mercilessly Mocked for Moaning About Loss of Anonymity After Revealing Husband Barack Misses Being a Nobody

Michelle briefly touched on the couple's White House years and told guest Trevor Noah they felt fortunate to be at that age and level of maturity then.

"We're sane after our experience because we were in our forties and fifties going through it," the Becoming author explained.

"We had an opportunity to establish normalcy and to learn how to make friends and to distinguish people and to make some mistakes that had nothing to do with your name, to be anonymous," Michelle noted before revealing, "And my husband says this all the time. You know, the thing he misses most is anonymity."