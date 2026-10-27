Trump, 80, Blasted by Furious Heckler Screaming 'Shove That Ballroom Up Your Fat A---' at Prez During Mississippi Rally
Oct. 27 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was called out by a furious heckler who bashed the president's White House ballroom obsession during his latest rally, RadarOnline.com has learned.
At an event in Crossroads Arena in Corinth, Mississippi, on Monday, October 26, 2026, Trump was interrupted by the angry guest.
Donald Trump Heckler Shouts Profanity
The heckler told Trump to "shove that ballroom up your a--."
Trump had been explaining to the audience that during threats and heckling incidents he would typically walk "off the stage, to the consternation of the people that protect us."
"Oh, go home, go home, go home," he said in response to the heckler, receiving a triumphant response from the audience, who broke out in a USA chant.
He claimed, "He gets paid, you know they're paid protesters, they get paid $250 by, they think it's (George) Soros."
Trump ignored the criticism, which was about his controversial ballroom. The president began a remodel of the White House, and the project has been delayed due to various court orders.
Trump's Rallies Turn Violent
Trump's public appearances have been inundated with angry outbursts from protesters. In early October, while Trump was speaking in Ohio, one confrontation even turned violent.
When a heckler stood up to express their disapproval, a man was seen in a video clip coming up behind him and grabbing his shirt and hair. The protester was yanked to the ground.
Other members of the crowd helped pull the MAGA fan away from the protester. Nonetheless, the crowd booed him as he walked away from the event.
In response, Trump asked his fans, "Let me ask you something. Is there anything like a Trump rally?"
Trump Appears to Thank Violent Fan
He appeared to praise a separate violent response from his crowd. On October 21, while campaigning for Sen. Darline Graham in South Carolina, Trump discussed immigration.
One individual broke out in protest, and a Trump supporter in the crowd got physical in response, to which the president responded with "Wow, thank you!" and "That was great."
The protester was thrown out with a police escort. However, the aggressor remained inside the event and was even showered in praise.
Trump said, "Wow. Man, I love – I watched that,” and asked, "Is everybody okay? Who's the guy that threw that punch? Who threw that punch?"
The president then compared the violent MAGA supporter to Evander Holyfield, saying, "No, the guy stood up, and he just let that little – and he got whacked! Man! They don't realize it's really dangerous to do that.
"You gotta give 'em credit. It takes courage to do that at a Trump rally. He got whacked! He started that, you know, screech. Whatever the h-ll they do, and as he's in the process of the screech, he got whacked! Evander, he wants your autograph, that man."
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Critics Seethe Over Trump's Reponse
The incident led to angry critics after a similar incident in Ohio. One person on X previously said, "Donald Trump has turned America into a never-ending episode of The Jerry Springer Show."
"Thank goodness the assault is on video… sue Trump for instigating this behavior," one user wrote.
A third noted, "This is disgusting. Political violence should not be tolerated on either side," and a fourth replied, "This is Trump-approved MAGA violence. He was so proud to see this ego booster by his base."