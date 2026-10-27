Trump, 80, Blasted by Furious Heckler Screaming 'Shove That Ballroom Up Your Fat A---' at Prez During Mississippi Rally

He appeared to praise a separate violent response from his crowd. On October 21, while campaigning for Sen. Darline Graham in South Carolina, Trump discussed immigration.

One individual broke out in protest, and a Trump supporter in the crowd got physical in response, to which the president responded with "Wow, thank you!" and "That was great."

The protester was thrown out with a police escort. However, the aggressor remained inside the event and was even showered in praise.

Trump said, "Wow. Man, I love – I watched that,” and asked, "Is everybody okay? Who's the guy that threw that punch? Who threw that punch?"

The president then compared the violent MAGA supporter to Evander Holyfield, saying, "No, the guy stood up, and he just let that little – and he got whacked! Man! They don't realize it's really dangerous to do that.

"You gotta give 'em credit. It takes courage to do that at a Trump rally. He got whacked! He started that, you know, screech. Whatever the h-ll they do, and as he's in the process of the screech, he got whacked! Evander, he wants your autograph, that man."