Trump Praises Supporter for Allegedly Punching Heckler as He Compares Him to Boxer Evander Holyfield: 'He Got Whacked'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump praised a supporter for allegedly punching a heckler, even comparing him to legendary boxer Evander Holyfield, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the president faced multiple hecklers during a rally in Clemson, South Carolina, on Wednesday, October 21, while campaigning for Sen. Darline Graham.
Trump V. 'Paid Protesters'
Trump labeled the first group of hecklers "paid protesters," adding that they "go home and mom slaps them around."
After another protester interrupted him, the 80-year-old said, "What was that noise I just heard? You know, you like just to power through that stuff, but that was a loud, horrible, disgusting sound. I didn't know what was wrong with that person.”
While discussing the late Sen. Lindsey Graham and his sister, Trump complained about the timing of the disruptions, "It's always right at my punchline!" and "They time 'em beautifully. These people are serious losers."
As more protesters were removed, Trump claimed, “Most of them are from different parts of the country, by the way. They’re not from here. It’s all paid for. They’re a bunch of fakers. They're terrible people."
Trump Praises Person Who Allegedly Punched Heckler
During a discussion of immigration, a supporter appeared to punch a protester as police moved in to restrain the man. Trump reacted immediately, "Wow, thank you!" and "That was great."
Police escorted the protester out while the man who allegedly threw the punch remained inside.
Trump continued, "Wow. Man, I love – I watched that,” and asked, "Is everybody okay? Who's the guy that threw that punch? Who threw that punch?"
Comparison to Evander Holyfield
The controversial politician then referenced professional boxer Evander Holyfield, who was in attendance, while praising the supporter.
"Who was the guy that threw the punch? You reminded me of Evander 'The Real Deal' Holyfield. No, the guy stood up, and he just let that little – and he got whacked! Man! They don't realize it's really dangerous to do that.
"You gotta give 'em credit. It takes courage to do that at a Trump rally. He got whacked! He started that, you know, screech. Whatever the h-ll they do, and as he's in the process of the screech, he got whacked! Evander, he wants your autograph, that man."
Political Violence on the Rise
New data from the Bridging Divides Initiative at Princeton's School of Public and International Affairs shows political violence in the United States intensified in 2025 and has continued to worsen in 2026.
The yearly trend analysis points to high-profile attacks, aggressive federal immigration operations, and a spike in threats against officials. Demand for de-escalation support among community safety practitioners reached new heights.
"The data is clear: The risk of political violence intensified last year, and it's continued to worsen so far in 2026," said Shannon Hiller, the initiative's executive director.
She added, This report is both a warning sign and a resource for positive action. Those hard-won success stories prove that we can still change course."