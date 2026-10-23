Trump Praises Supporter for Allegedly Punching Heckler as He Compares Him to Boxer Evander Holyfield: 'He Got Whacked'

Trump labeled the first group of hecklers "paid protesters," adding that they "go home and mom slaps them around."

After another protester interrupted him, the 80-year-old said, "What was that noise I just heard? You know, you like just to power through that stuff, but that was a loud, horrible, disgusting sound. I didn't know what was wrong with that person.”

While discussing the late Sen. Lindsey Graham and his sister, Trump complained about the timing of the disruptions, "It's always right at my punchline!" and "They time 'em beautifully. These people are serious losers."

As more protesters were removed, Trump claimed, “Most of them are from different parts of the country, by the way. They’re not from here. It’s all paid for. They’re a bunch of fakers. They're terrible people."