Allen faces assassination and firearm charges after prosecutors say he attacked the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton over the weekend.

On Wednesday, both sides presented their arguments for and against letting Allen out. U.S. Attorney General Jeanine Pirro filed a 20-page report detailing all the reasons he should have remained incarcerated, including insisting he was still a threat to the general public and could try to kill the president again.

"As the President and members of his Cabinet continue to appear publicly, which they undoubtedly will, the defendant’s motivation for violence remains," Pirro wrote in her argument, which Radar has obtained. "Moreover, in the defendant’s own words, he believes that 'representatives and judges do not follow the law,' and thus he does not believe he is bound to follow the law because he views the decisions of those representatives and judges as unlawful."