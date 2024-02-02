Judge Tells Tristan Thompson to Submit ‘Additional Evidence’ Before Court Will Appoint NBA Star as Permanent Guardian of His 17-Year-Old Brother
Tristan Thompson suffered a small setback in his effort to be appointed as permanent guardian of his 17-year-old brother Amari — and was warned by the judge to hurry up and turn over evidence.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a hearing was held on Thompson’s petition.
In September 2023, the NBA star was appointed temporary guardian of his brother but was instructed to present more information to make it permanent.
This week, the judge ruled that Tristan needed to present “additional evidence by supplemental declaration or additional documents is required to grant” before he would grant the petition.
The judge decided to continue the hearing to February 26. The court noted that the temporary orders will be extended to February 26 but “unless substantial progress is made to address the” issues, the case could be dismissed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tristan filed his petition months after their mother Andrea died.
In his paperwork, Tristan revealed Amari has epilepsy and other medical conditions that require around-the-clock support.
Khloe Kardashian’s ex told the court he had been taking care of Amari since his mom died.
In addition, he said Amari was set to receive $114k as a result of their mom’s passing and he wanted to make sure it was invested properly. Tristan said he needed to be a guardian to apply for American citizenship for Amari, enroll his brother in school and travel internationally with his sibling.
He said Amari and his father, Trevor Thompson, had not been around for years. The NBA star said he did not even have an address for Trevor to serve him with the guardianship paperwork.
“Amari's father, Trevor Thompson, has actively been absent from Amari's life since Andrea Brooks received sole custody of Amari and a support order against Trevor Thompson in July of 2014,” Tristan’s lawyer claimed. “Trevor Thompson has never fulfilled any of his support obligations towards Amari and has been actively avoiding them.”
Tristan said their grandparents had passed and he was the best potential caregiver for Amari.
The petition said, “Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment. Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs.”
“Tristan has been taking care of Amari since their mother died in January of 2023. Tristan has ensured that Amari has made of all his medical appointments, has had all of his basic needs met, and has provided him with a quality of life that none of Amari's other living relatives can meet,” the NBA star’s lawyer told the court.
Tristan was given a couple of weeks to hand over the proper documents.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the guardianship fight, Tristan was recently suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program. He was accused of testing positive for banned performance enhancers, ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.