'WHEN WILL HIS TRIAL BEGIN?' Donald Trump Demands Rep. Jamaal Bowman Be Thrown in Jail Over Fire Alarm Incident

Oct. 1 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump has called for New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman to be thrown in jail after he triggered a fire alarm at a Congressional office building, RadarOnlline.com has learned.

Donald Trump demanded that Rep. Jamaal Bowman be thrown in jail.

Trump argued that this action may have been worse than the violence displayed by his own supporters during the siege on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Trump made the statement on Sunday, October 1, through his social media platform, Truth Social, asking, "Will Congressman Jamaal Bowman be prosecuted and imprisoned for very dangerously pulling and setting off the main fire alarm system in order to stop a Congressional vote that was going on in D.C.?"

"His egregious act is covered on tape, a horrible display of nerve and criminality. It was a very dangerous 'Obstruction of an Official Proceeding,' the same as used against our J-6 prisoners," he continued. "Actually, his act may have been worse. HE MUST SUFFER THEIR SAME FATE. WHEN WILL HIS TRIAL BEGIN???"

Jamaal Bowman triggering the fire alarm at a Congressional office building.

The controversy surrounding Bowman began on Saturday when he triggered the fire alarm on a door at the Cannon House Office while his fellow Democrats were allegedly attempting to delay a vote for a bill aimed at averting a government shutdown.

Although Bowman admitted to activating the alarm, he denied any intention of delaying the vote, stating that he was mistakenly trying to open the door.

He expressed regret and sincerely apologized for any confusion caused.

Trump: 'HE MUST SUFFER THEIR SAME FATE. WHEN WILL HIS TRIAL BEGIN???'

As a result of his actions, Bowman is now facing an investigation, and some conservatives are calling for him to be censured or expelled from Congress.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy compared the New York Congressperson's action to that of the January 6 Capitol rioters.

McCarthy believes that the House Ethics Committee should investigate the matter, emphasizing that the incident should not go without punishment.

"This is an embarrassment. You're elected to be a member of Congress. You pulled the fire alarm in a minute of hours before the government being shut down, trying to dictate that the government would shut down," McCarthy told the press, expressing his disbelief at Bowman's actions.

Trump currently faces a mountain of legal issues himself. The ex-president currently faces 91 criminal charges across four separate indictments in four states: New York, Florida, Georgia and D.C.

If convicted of every charge, Trump could face a whopping 641 years in prison.

