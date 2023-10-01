'WHEN WILL HIS TRIAL BEGIN?' Donald Trump Demands Rep. Jamaal Bowman Be Thrown in Jail Over Fire Alarm Incident

Trump argued that this action may have been worse than the violence displayed by his own supporters during the siege on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Trump made the statement on Sunday, October 1, through his social media platform, Truth Social, asking, "Will Congressman Jamaal Bowman be prosecuted and imprisoned for very dangerously pulling and setting off the main fire alarm system in order to stop a Congressional vote that was going on in D.C.?"

"His egregious act is covered on tape, a horrible display of nerve and criminality. It was a very dangerous 'Obstruction of an Official Proceeding,' the same as used against our J-6 prisoners," he continued. "Actually, his act may have been worse. HE MUST SUFFER THEIR SAME FATE. WHEN WILL HIS TRIAL BEGIN???"