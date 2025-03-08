Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Teammate Xavier Worthy Arrested On Grim Charges of 'Assault Against Family or Household Member' by 'Impeding Breathing or Circulation'

Worthy, a former star of the Texas Longhorns and a highly regarded speedster, was selected in the first round of the 2024 draft by the Chiefs to be their new receiver.

In his rookie season, he showcased his talent by securing 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns. Notably, he made a touchdown catch in the AFC Championship victory against the Buffalo Bills and added two more touchdowns in the Super Bowl versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite his professional success, Worthy's personal life has also been in the spotlight.

Last July, he proposed to sprinter Tia Jones, and the couple subsequently purchased a home together in Williamson County, Texas.

It remains uncertain whether the events leading to Worthy's arrest took place at their shared residence.