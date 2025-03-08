Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Teammate Xavier Worthy Arrested On Grim Charges of 'Assault Against Family or Household Member' by 'Impeding Breathing or Circulation'
Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Xavier Worthy was arrested on Friday night for allegedly assaulting a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Worthy, 21, was still being detained in Williamson County, Texas, without bail as of early Saturday, March 8.
Under Texas law, impeding breathing means “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the person by applying pressure to the person’s throat or neck or by blocking the person’s nose or mouth.”
The charge is a third-degree felony in the state, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. The records also did not have any details of the arrest or list an attorney.
Worthy, a former star of the Texas Longhorns and a highly regarded speedster, was selected in the first round of the 2024 draft by the Chiefs to be their new receiver.
In his rookie season, he showcased his talent by securing 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns. Notably, he made a touchdown catch in the AFC Championship victory against the Buffalo Bills and added two more touchdowns in the Super Bowl versus the Philadelphia Eagles.
Despite his professional success, Worthy's personal life has also been in the spotlight.
Last July, he proposed to sprinter Tia Jones, and the couple subsequently purchased a home together in Williamson County, Texas.
It remains uncertain whether the events leading to Worthy's arrest took place at their shared residence.
The Chiefs have acknowledged the situation, with team representatives stating that they are currently "aware" of the arrest and are in the process of gathering additional information.
This incident is not the first time a Kansas City Chiefs receiver has encountered legal issues in Texas.
In a previous case, Rashee Rice was involved in a hit-and-run crash while speeding in a Lamborghini Urus.
A report by WFAA revealed that 10.8 grams of marijuana were found by police in the Lamborghini, which is a Class B misdemeanor in Texas.
Rice turned himself in following the crash, and his attorney, Texas Sen. Royce West, said that the wide receiver admitted that he was driving the Lamborghini involved.
Despite the hit-and-run, as well as a civil lawsuit in the case and a separate assault charge that was later dropped and Rice escaped facing any consequences from the NFL in 2024.