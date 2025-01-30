Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime

Female 'Victims' of 'Playboy Gang Rapist' Brothers Go on Camera to Share Horrific Details of Abuse They Allegedly Endured

Photo of a victim speaking out against the 'Playboy Gang Rapist' brothers.
Source: Miami Dade Police

Several women have come forward, accusing notorious playboy brothers of abuse.

Jan. 29 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Several women have come forward with stories of the horrific abuse they allege was committed by playboy brothers.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the females provided recorded testimonies to Miami police regarding allegations against real estate mogul Alon Alexander, 37, his twin brother Oren, and family friend Ohad Fisherman, 39, who are all facing sexual battery charges.

Article continues below advertisement
oren alexander mugshot
Source: MEGA

Alon Alexander, his twin brother Oren, and family friend Ohad Fisherman are all facing sexual battery charges.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to these charges, the Alexander brothers and their older sibling Tal, 38, are also under federal investigation for sex trafficking in connection with multiple reported gang rapes, and are currently held in custody in New York.

One alleged victim told NBC6: "I was scared for my life, just because of what I just experienced, and not only the rape, but just like how they were."

Article continues below advertisement
miami dade police
Source: Miami Dade Police

One woman alleged the brothers took turns sexually assaulting her.

Article continues below advertisement

She then told police that she went to a Miami condo in 2016, expecting to meet Alon for a barbecue, but found the other accused men already waiting there upon arrival.

The woman continued: "They just had this weird presence about them. It was just very, very, very scary.

Article continues below advertisement

"He (Ohad) just pushed me down and had his knees and hands on my shoulders holding me down."

She also told investigators both Oren and Alon took turns sexually assaulting her.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was crying, and I know the whole time I was asking them not to do it. I was just like, please no, please no."

The three men are facing sexual battery charges, though Fisherman is not accused of rape. The woman also stated she confided in friends and family but was too frightened to file an official report.

Article continues below advertisement

Another woman claimed she was invited by Oren to his $27.5 million home in 2021, where she alleged he assaulted her.

She said: "I start pulling away and as I pull away, he starts getting aggressive, kissing me, holding me firmly. He ripped the top of my dress.

"He pushed me onto his bed, and I laid there stiff and in shock, and he got on top of me."

Article continues below advertisement
oren alexander courtv
Source: COURT TV

The Alexander brothers have denied all charges and remained in custody after bail was denied.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME
Split photo of John and JonBenét Ramsey.

JonBenét Ramsey's Battling Father Reveals MAJOR Development That Could Finally Nail Her Killer — As Cops Deploy Cutting-Edge Technology in Probe

Embedded Image

'Ted Lasso' Heist: Cops Hunt Ruthless Gang After FOUR Posh Homes Featured in Hit Comedy are Raided in $2.5MILLION Crime Spree — As Rock Legend Has His $10M Home Ransacked

Article continues below advertisement

The Alexander brothers have denied all charges and still remain in custody after their bail was denied.

Tal's wife, Arielle, has filed for divorce, while Oren pleaded for bail to stay with his wife and newborn. Alon's wife, Shani Zigron, has been supporting him in court.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

The brothers' attorney said: "The accusers' stories will collapse not only under their own weight but with evidence that will prove they are not believable.

"Aside from the obvious financial reward they are seeking after eight years of not reporting to law enforcement, we will show evidence, witnesses, and motivations contradicting their stories."

Fisherman, a former "hummus hunk" and Israel-American businessman, is currently under house arrest.

After cutting his honeymoon short in Japan, he turned himself in at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse, facing charges of sexual battery by multiple perpetrators.

He was released on a $25,000 bond, with an additional $260,000 in collateral provided by his new wife and mother-in-law.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.