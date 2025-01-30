Female 'Victims' of 'Playboy Gang Rapist' Brothers Go on Camera to Share Horrific Details of Abuse They Allegedly Endured

Several women have come forward with stories of the horrific abuse they allege was committed by playboy brothers. RadarOnline.com can reveal the females provided recorded testimonies to Miami police regarding allegations against real estate mogul Alon Alexander, 37, his twin brother Oren, and family friend Ohad Fisherman, 39, who are all facing sexual battery charges.

Source: MEGA Alon Alexander, his twin brother Oren, and family friend Ohad Fisherman are all facing sexual battery charges.

In addition to these charges, the Alexander brothers and their older sibling Tal, 38, are also under federal investigation for sex trafficking in connection with multiple reported gang rapes, and are currently held in custody in New York. One alleged victim told NBC6: "I was scared for my life, just because of what I just experienced, and not only the rape, but just like how they were."

Source: Miami Dade Police One woman alleged the brothers took turns sexually assaulting her.

She then told police that she went to a Miami condo in 2016, expecting to meet Alon for a barbecue, but found the other accused men already waiting there upon arrival. The woman continued: "They just had this weird presence about them. It was just very, very, very scary.

"He (Ohad) just pushed me down and had his knees and hands on my shoulders holding me down." She also told investigators both Oren and Alon took turns sexually assaulting her.

"I was crying, and I know the whole time I was asking them not to do it. I was just like, please no, please no." The three men are facing sexual battery charges, though Fisherman is not accused of rape. The woman also stated she confided in friends and family but was too frightened to file an official report.

Another woman claimed she was invited by Oren to his $27.5 million home in 2021, where she alleged he assaulted her. She said: "I start pulling away and as I pull away, he starts getting aggressive, kissing me, holding me firmly. He ripped the top of my dress. "He pushed me onto his bed, and I laid there stiff and in shock, and he got on top of me."

Source: COURT TV The Alexander brothers have denied all charges and remained in custody after bail was denied.

The Alexander brothers have denied all charges and still remain in custody after their bail was denied. Tal's wife, Arielle, has filed for divorce, while Oren pleaded for bail to stay with his wife and newborn. Alon's wife, Shani Zigron, has been supporting him in court.

The brothers' attorney said: "The accusers' stories will collapse not only under their own weight but with evidence that will prove they are not believable. "Aside from the obvious financial reward they are seeking after eight years of not reporting to law enforcement, we will show evidence, witnesses, and motivations contradicting their stories."