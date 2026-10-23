Travis Kelce Faces Fresh Backlash After 'Liking' Shane Gillis' Controversial 'SNL' Monologue as Old Posts Resurface
Oct. 23 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce is facing renewed scrutiny after his Instagram account was reported to have liked a video of Shane Gillis' controversial 'Saturday Night Live' monologue, bringing fresh attention to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's past social media activity.
Gillis came under fire after hosting the October 10 episode of 'SNL,' where he joked about women wearing revealing workout clothes.
Kelce's reported interaction with the clip has since renewed discussion of older posts attributed to him.
Why Did Travis Kelce Face Backlash Over Shane Gillis' SNL Monologue?
Gillis' monologue included a joke about not having been to the gym in a long time and being surprised that women "just dressed like whores now."
He then made graphic comments about the shorts some women wear while working out, drawing audible groans alongside laughter from the studio audience.
According to reports, Kelce liked an Instagram video featuring the routine. A source close to the NFL star told Page Six that he was "supporting a friend" and has "always been a massive fan of the show." Kelce has not publicly explained the reported like.
Kelce and Gillis also have an existing connection. Gillis appeared at Tight End University, the annual Nashville event Kelce hosts with George Kittle and Greg Olsen, in June 2026.
Which Celebrities Criticized Shane Gillis' Comments?
Dan Levy was among those who publicly criticized the bit. In an Instagram video posted October 11, the 'Schitt's Creek' star argued that women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them "whores," adding that men who call them that are misogynists.
Former 'SNL' cast member Ego Nwodim also mocked the remarks, while Maren Morris responded with an Instagram video and the caption, "leave my gym short wedgie out of it."
The reaction was not entirely negative. Radio host Bobby Bones said he found the routine funny. Gillis also apologized during the episode after accidentally using an uncensored expletive during a separate sketch.
What Old Travis Kelce Tweets Have Resurfaced?
The latest attention has revived scrutiny of Kelce's older social media posts. In 2023, Snopes authenticated six tweets attributed to his account, including posts that mocked women's appearances and people's weight.
Kelce addressed those posts on 'New Heights,' the podcast he co-hosts with Jason Kelce, saying he had treated Twitter "as, like, a diary" and had been trying to get some of the old posts deleted.
"What was I even f***ing doing in some of these tweets?" he said while discussing the posts.
What Did Donna Kelce Say About the Resurfaced Posts?
Donna Kelce defended her son on October 17 after a separate screenshot allegedly showing Travis criticizing cheerleaders circulated on X. "Not Travis' handle and not his account!!" she wrote.
Her response applied to the newly circulating screenshot and did not address Snopes' earlier authentication of six different tweets. The distinction is important because the posts now being discussed do not all have the same evidentiary history.