Travis Kelce Faces Fresh Backlash After 'Liking' Shane Gillis' Controversial 'SNL' Monologue as Old Posts Resurface

Travis Kelce is facing renewed scrutiny after his Instagram account was reported to have liked a video of Shane Gillis' controversial 'Saturday Night Live' monologue, bringing fresh attention to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's past social media activity.

Gillis came under fire after hosting the October 10 episode of 'SNL,' where he joked about women wearing revealing workout clothes.

Kelce's reported interaction with the clip has since renewed discussion of older posts attributed to him.