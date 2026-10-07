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Home > News > Travis Barker

Travis Barker Hospitalized: Drummer Shares Cryptic Photo in Hospital Gown as He Confirms Wife Kourtney Kardashian Is 'By My Side'

Split image of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Source: MEGA; @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM

Travis Barker was hospitalized for unknown reasons.

Oct. 7 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Travis Barker has been hospitalized, and his loved ones have rallied around him for support, RadarOnline.com can report.

On Tuesday, October 6, the Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Story to share two photos of himself in a hospital bed. In the first snap, he's accompanied by his 20-year-old daughter, Alabama.

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Travis Barker's Hospitalization

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Image of Travis Barker
Source: MEGA

Barker was hospitalized for reasons that have not been made public.

"My baby girl came with me," he captioned the post. In the second photo, Barker is seen kissing his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

"And my beautiful wife by my side," the musician wrote.

For now, the exact reason for Barker's hospital visit hasn't been revealed; however, he did appear to be preparing for surgery.

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Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's IVF Experience

Image of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Source: @TravisBarker/Instagram

Barker was accompanied in the hospital by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and his daughter, Alabama.

This is far from the first hospital visit the couple has supported each other through. Kardashian experienced five failed IVF cycles and suffered a miscarriage before they were able to have their son, Rocky.

The reality star also had to undergo emergency fetal surgery in September of 2023, just two months before Rocky was born.

Kardashian has been open about her IVF journey over the years. She discussed her decision to try a more natural approach during an Instagram Q&A in 2024.

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'I Believed in God's Plan for My Life'

Image of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Source: MEGA

Kardashian and Barker tried IVF, but ultimately had their son naturally.

"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals). My body relaxed, and I believed in God's plan for my life," she wrote at the time. "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health."

"I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying," Kardashian added. "But believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful."

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Travis Barker's Pancreatitis Battle

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Image of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Source: MEGA

Barker developed life-threatening pancreatitis in 2022.

In 2022, Barker also battled pancreatitis, and his other half would not leave his side. He has since made a full recovery.

"I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," he shared on X at the time. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive ara, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis."

Kardashian later thanked fans for their support in a heartfelt Instagram post.

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