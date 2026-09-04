EXCLUSIVE: Travis Barker Says Daughter Alabama's Chilling Warning Foreshadowed Fatal Plane Crash
Sept. 4 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Travis Barker's "psychic" daughter warned him not to go to a concert in 2008, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the way home, his plane crashed, killing four people.
The Blink-182 band drummer, 50, who shares daughter Alabama [Barker], now 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, said the then-preschooler had a premonition about a trip to a South Carolina show.
Alabama's Warning
"When I leave, and I say bye to Bama ... she's 3 or 4 years old. She's like, 'Dad don't go!' and she's bawling, and she doesn't usually do that," Barker recalled. "She's like, 'The roof is gonna come off. The roof's gonna come off.'"
"I'm like, 'What is she talking about?' To the point where I like went back into the house and I was like, 'What's going on, baby?'" he recalled.
He still played the show, but at the last minute, the band booked a private plane to fly home that night, although they weren't supposed to return until the next day.
While Travis said he always had a fear of flying, he was even more anxious when he saw the small plane.
Travis Feared Something Was 'Off'
The musician admitted he started crying, which was "so out of character for me. I never felt like that before," he shared.
"I call my dad and show him the plane, and I'm like, 'Pal, I have an awful feeling. I don't know, this plane's small, pal. I feel weird.' I remember I was upset when my dad was like, 'Come on, you're going to be OK,'" Travis recounted.
"I was like, something feels off. I even told my dad, if something happens to me, please make sure the kids are taken care of. I was saying way too much."
Travis Reflects on Fatal Crash
The jet ended up crashing during takeoff, bursting into flames and killing four of the six people aboard: Travis' assistant Chris Baker and his bodyguard Charles Monroe Still Jr., as well as the two pilots.
Travis and fellow survivor Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein – who passed away a year later from an accidental overdose – suffered severe burns.
"All the signs were there, where now, older me would just say, 'I think I'm not going to get on the plane,'" Travis said.