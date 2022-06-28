Your tip
Travis Barker Rushed To Hospital, Kourtney Kardashian By His Side After Cryptic 'God Save Me' Tweet

By:

Jun. 28 2022, Published 7:19 p.m. ET

In sickness and in health. Radar has learned Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency.

The 46-year-old Blink 182 drummer was rushed to West Hills hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and his new wife was by his side. Photos seen by this outlet, show Travis being taken from the ambulance and placed on a stretcher with at least two medical personnel wheeling him into the facility. However, the rocker was later transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

In the pictures, Kourtney can be seen wearing a black hoodie and sweats in an attempt to go incognito. Travis had a black hood on, too. At one point, his right arm was photographed up and moving.

The Kardashians star's security was spotted tailing the ambulance all the way to the hospital.

Details about Travis' condition and what brought him to the hospital aren't clear. The rockstar gave his fans a fright when he posted a cryptic message hours before the photos hit the web.

"God save me," Kourtney's husband posted without explanation at 10:45 AM.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kourtney and Travis' reps for comment.

Travis' medical scare comes just one month after the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends in Italy. Their wedding in Portofino cost them a pretty penny — to the tune of a reported $7 million!

While Kourtney's children and famous family enjoyed the festivities, her ex, and baby daddy, Scott Disick wasn't invited to attend the several-day celebration.

Their Italian wedding was the third time they exchanged nuptials. In April, following the Grammy Awards, Kourtney and Travis said "I do" in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator at a chapel in Las Vegas.

Weeks later, they were spotted at the courthouse making it official with Kourtney's grandma, MJ, in tow.

Travis popped the question to Kourtney in October, less than one year after they began dating. This is Kourtney's first marriage and Travis' second.

Their family is the real-life Brady Bunch. Kourtney has three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — while Travis has a stepdaughter — Atiana De La Hoya, 23 — and two biological kids — Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

