BREAKING: Stabbed Tory Lanez's Team Breaks Silence on His Horrific Prison Assault — Revealing He Was Knifed 14 Times and Has Two Collapsed Lungs
Tory Lanez's team have broken their silence on the jailed rapper's brutal prison attack by claiming he was stabbed 14 times.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian, who is serving a decade behind bars for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, survived the assault but has been left with two collapsed lungs.
A post on his Instagram account said that he had been knifed in his back, torso, head and face.
It added "both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus" but he is "now breathing on his own".
The post said: "Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through."
Lanez's injuries are understood to be severe but not life-threatening.
Pedro Calderon Michel, from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, confirmed the attack.
Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
He said it took place at a housing unit at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi at about 7:20am.
Staff dashed to the scene to give initial treatment and called 911.
Lanez , 32, was then rushed to an outside hospital in Bakersfield for further treatment.
Michel added the stabbing was being investigated by the prison itself as well as the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting fellow rapper Stallion in July of 2020.
He was found guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and two further gun charges at trial in December 2022.
Stallion Will Never Recover From Injuries
Stallion, 30, testified against Lanez during the trial, recalling that the pair had left a party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home.
She told the court they argued and she jumped out of the car, before Lanez fired a gun at her heels and ordered her to dance.
The rapper required surgery to remove bullet fragments from her foot.
Stallion, who initially did not publicly identify Lanez as the shooter, said in a statement: "Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace.
"Slowly but surely, I'm healing and coming back, but I will never be the same."
Prior to his sentence being read, Lanez — who faced up to 22 years in custody — had asked the judge for a short sentence or probation, stating his regret of the incident in hindsight.
"If I could turn back the series of events that night and change them, I would," Lanez told the judge. "The victim was my friend.
"The victim is someone I still care for to this day. Everything I did wrong that night, I take full responsibility for."
A judge denied a motion for him to receive a new trial in May 2023.
Some figures from the hip-hop world controversially came out in favour of Lanez, including Iggy Azalea who penned a letter in support of him.
The rapper’s biggest hits include The Color Violet, with over a billion streams, and WHATS POPPIN.
Last week, the rapper posted a photo of himself behind bars teasing the release of his next album.