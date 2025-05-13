BREAKING: Stabbed Tory Lanez's Team Breaks Silence on His Horrific Prison Assault — Revealing He Was Knifed 14 Times and Has Two Collapsed Lungs

A post on his Instagram account said that he had been knifed in his back, torso, head and face.

It added "both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus" but he is "now breathing on his own".

The post said: "Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through."

Lanez's injuries are understood to be severe but not life-threatening.

Pedro Calderon Michel, from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, confirmed the attack.