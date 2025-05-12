Tory Lanez Stabbed in Prison: Rapper Rushed To The Hospital After Fellow Inmate Viciously Attacks Him — As He Continues to Suffer Behind Bars For 'Shooting' Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed by another inmate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Several insiders, including one law enforcement source, said the incident took place while the rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was in the yard at the California Correctional Institution (CCI) at Tehachapi on Monday, May 12.
Lanez Rushed to Hospital Following Prison Yard Attack
While details on what led to Lanez, 32, being stabbed in the prison yard remain unclear, the hitmaker was reportedly taken to a hospital in nearby Bakersfield for treatment.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement the incident took place around 7:20 A.M.
Staff were said to have immediately responded to Lanez and provided medical attention. An investigation into the incident has been launched by CCI the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, though his current condition remains unknown at this time.
Last week, Lanez teased his new album would be dropping soon and posted a photo of himself in prison.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Canadian rapper is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan thee Stallion in the foot outside of an after-party at Kylie Jenner's Los Angeles home on July 12, 2020.
A California jury convicted Lanez, who pleaded not guilty to three felony charges, in December 2023.
He was found guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
Prosecutors alleged Lanez subjected Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, to two-and-a-half years of harassment after the shooting.
Lanez's prison sentence has not been the end of drama between him and Stallion, who has accused him of cyberstalking and enlisting bloggers to smear her name.
During a recent deposition, the Savage rapper asked a judge to reprimand Lanez for his conduct, which she branded "disruptive, inflammatory, and inconsistent with the basic norms of civil litigation."
Stallion's attorney sought to have Lanez held in contempt in a civil suit filed against blogger Milagro Cooper, who has been accused of using "her social media accounts to spread defamatory statements, deepfake porn videos, and outright lies about (Megan) at the behest and command of Mr. Peterson."
When Lanez was called to give his deposition in the civil suit, Stallion's attorney claimed the 32-year-old acted like he did not understand the words "discuss" and "approve."
The attorney further accused Lanez of being disrespectful and criticizing her appearance, including saying her hair color was "distracting" and told her to bring a hairbrush to the next deposition.
Stallion's filing also included an email from the law firm who represented Lanez in the shooting trial, which stated they were not representing him in the civil lawsuit and would not argue against him being held in contempt.
While Stallion initially denied being intimately involved with Lanez, she testified to having a sexual but non-exclusive relationship with the rapper at the shooting trial.