Tory Lanez Stabbed in Prison: Rapper Rushed To The Hospital After Fellow Inmate Viciously Attacks Him — As He Continues to Suffer Behind Bars For 'Shooting' Megan Thee Stallion

While details on what led to Lanez, 32, being stabbed in the prison yard remain unclear, the hitmaker was reportedly taken to a hospital in nearby Bakersfield for treatment.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement the incident took place around 7:20 A.M.

Staff were said to have immediately responded to Lanez and provided medical attention. An investigation into the incident has been launched by CCI the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, though his current condition remains unknown at this time.