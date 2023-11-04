Tony Danza Refuses to Respond to John Stamos' Claim That He Caught The 'Who's the Boss' Star in Bed With His Girlfriend Decades Ago
Bitter John Stamos, 60, has reportedly never forgiven Tony Danza, 72, after he caught the Who's the Boss star in bed with his beloved Teri Copley back in the day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, the former Full House heartthrob claimed he caught his '80s pinup girl canoodling with Danza when he drove to her house, saw a strange car in the driveway — and peeked through her window.
"At first I was like, 'I'm going to kick his...' I didn't know it was [Danza] yet. I see his abs. I'm like, 'Maybe not. F--- it.' And I ran," Stamos wrote in his memoir. "But I remember running down the driveway with tears streaming down my face and I didn't want anyone to see me."
Copley, now 62, conceded that the incident did happen but claims it doesn't count as cheating because she and Stamos had allegedly already broken up.
While Copley claimed she and Stamos were over when Danza was in her bed, sources claimed that the 72-year-old star and Stamos never discussed or settled their dispute over the sultry We Got It Made siren.
"Tony never had any remorse about it," an insider told the National Enquirer. "In fact, he boasted about it privately to buddies! It was like a notch on his bedpost."
"But John has NEVER forgiven him," the tipster added.
While Danza's ego may have been boosted by his night with Copley, Stamos, who's an occasional drummer for the Beach Boys, described the incident as "my worst nightmare."
"Tony's not going to respond to any of this," sniped a source. "He thinks it's old news, water under the bridge, and his message to John is to get over it!"
Unfortunately for Danza, the Stamos story is the latest incident of bad press for the actor. Danza was ridiculed by fans who accused him of being "condescending" to a reporter during a red-carpet interview.
Reporter Rye Meyers was excited to meet Danza at the premiere of New York, New York, but as the saying about never meeting your heroes goes, the journalist's questions were met with cold and snarky responses from the star.
After Meyers shared the now-viral interview, backlash pressured Danza to issue an apology to fans and Meyers for his embarrassing behavior.